Doctor Nabiha claims bridal look worth over Rs2 crore

Clinical psychologist and social media influencer Nabiha Ali Khan recently tied the knot with her close friend Haris Khokhar in an intimate ceremony held at the residence of Maulana Tariq Jameel, who personally officiated the Nikah.
Photos and videos from the elegant event quickly went viral, sparking both admiration and debate online. Nabiha revealed that her off-white bridal outfit, designed by renowned designer Hina Salman, cost around Rs1 crore, while her jewelry was valued at approximately Rs1.5 crore—bringing the total value of her bridal look to more than Rs2 crore.
Her husband, Haris Khokhar, complemented her attire with an off-white sherwani, creating a coordinated and graceful look for the couple. Nabiha expressed her joy that Maulana Tariq Jameel conducted the ceremony himself, a decision finalized just two days before the wedding.
The Nikah was attended by a small group of family and close friends, including notable personalities such as Farah Iqrar. While many fans flooded social media with congratulations, others questioned the lavish spending, leaving comments ranging from “MashaAllah” to playful jabs like “FBR will check her tax” and “Jewelry looks artificial, one crore dress heard for the first time.”
The wedding has since become one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the week, blending spirituality, style, and social media buzz in true influencer fashion.
