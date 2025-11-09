BEIJING: China will suspend the implementation of a clause in an announcement it issued in 2024, which involves the export control of dual-use items to the United States, the Ministry of Commerce said on Sunday.
The suspension of the second clause of the Announcement No. 46 of 2024 takes effect from Sunday until Nov. 27, 2026, the ministry noted in a statement.
According to the clause, now suspended, the export of dual-use items related to gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials to the United States is not to be permitted in principle, while stricter examinations on end-users and end-use purposes are to be conducted regarding exports of the dual-use item of graphite to the United States.
U.S. exhibitors double down on Chinese market at Shanghai import expo
U.S. companies have secured the largest exhibition area at the ongoing 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai for the seventh year running, underscoring their robust confidence and long-term commitment to the immense potential of the Chinese market.
Since the CIIE opened on Wednesday, the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) booth has been a major draw, with long lines of visitors eager to sample a variety of dishes prepared with U.S. high-oleic soybean oil. Meanwhile, trade buyers have been streaming in for business discussions.
The USSEC has been doing business in China for 43 years, and this marks its eighth consecutive appearance at the CIIE. The council is among 13 U.S. agricultural organizations exhibiting at this year’s event, with operations spanning sectors such as soybeans, corn, dairy and meat.
“We want to come collectively to demonstrate our commitment to China,” Jim Sutter, CEO of the USSEC, said in an interview with Xinhua at the expo. “To just make sure they understand how valuable we see China as a customer for U.S. agriculture, for the USSEC.”
Recently, China-U.S. trade consultations have sent positive signals. “American farmers are very happy to see this and are anxious to help move it forward in any way they can,” Sutter said.
Visitors tour the American Food and Agriculture Pavilion at the 8th China International Import Expo in Shanghai, China, November 7, 2025. /VCG
Agriculture has always been a central theme for American firms at the CIIE. This year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai (AmCham Shanghai) is collaborating with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a third time to co-organize the American Food and Agriculture Pavilion. Covering 350 square meters, the pavilion features exhibits from 19 participating businesses.
On Thursday, the pavilion’s opening day, feed additive company Dynamite reached deals totaling $5.8 million with multiple Chinese clients at a signing ceremony. Additionally, agricultural leader ADM has signed cooperation agreements with several major Chinese grain and oil enterprises, including COFCO Corporation, during the ongoing CIIE, with the total contract value exceeding 20 billion yuan (about $2.82 billion).
“At the previous CIIE, we signed 711 million U.S. dollars worth of products in agreements, a 41-percent growth from the U.S. pavilion’s inaugural results in 2023,” said Eric Zheng, president of the AmCham Shanghai. “This year, we are hopeful that we’ll break that record.”
“The CIIE is the perfect platform to help link companies and buyers, but also to find more opportunities in China,” said Sean Stein, president of the U.S.-China Business Council.
He believes American businesses are not only maintaining their presence in China but also quietly deepening their roots and expanding their operations through joint research, supply chain integration and strong partnerships with local governments.
“They’re doing it quietly – not trumpeting their investments, not highlighting it in the various international media,” said Stein, adding that this quiet expansion is taking root throughout diverse industries.
The year 2023 saw the establishment of the U.S.-China soybean product application value chain innovation center in central China’s Henan Province, a joint endeavor by the USSEC, local governments and a university. This center is designed to elevate bilateral cooperation across the soybean industry.
“We try to bring the latest technology, the innovative ideas from wherever around the world, and share that with leaders of businesses here in China. I think that helps build goodwill between the U.S. and China,” Sutter said.
