Asim Azhar sings ‘Haniya,’ but Hania Aamir’s attention seems to be elsewhere

While fans are celebrating Asim Azhar’s heartfelt rendition of “Janiya, Haniya,” inspired by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s classic, it seems Hania Aamir isn’t as moved as everyone else. The singer’s latest track has reignited buzz around their past, but the actress appears focused on a completely different story.
Asim’s new album, titled Asim Ali, is set to release on November 24, with several teasers already out on his Instagram. One of his songs, “Lost n Found,” features visuals that subtly reference Hania from their earlier public appearances, sending fans into a frenzy. His followers flooded the comments with hearts and nostalgic remarks, especially after he dropped “Tere Bin Nahi Lagta” with the caption, “Pehle tu, hum hain baad tere 🔒📝 tere bin nahi lagda ft. @boljanimusic out now everywhere!!! 🖤.”
Listeners quickly picked up on the familiar “Janiya, Haniya” line, believing the track was a nod to Hania herself. But as fans dissected lyrics and symbolism, Hania seemed uninterested in the renewed attention. Instead, she’s been posting about New York’s newly elected Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, sharing stories about international reactions to his victory.
The silence from Hania’s side has only fueled speculation. Many are wondering if she’ll respond to Asim’s new album—especially after reports of her attending his 29th birthday celebration earlier this month reignited talk of a possible reconciliation.
Asim, who ended his three-year engagement with Merub Ali in June 2025, has also been in the spotlight for his personal life. His connection with Hania, rumored between 2018 and 2020, never received an official confirmation, but fans continue to root for the two to reconnect.
Whether this musical tribute marks a new beginning or just nostalgia for what once was remains to be seen—but for now, Asim is singing, and Hania is scrolling elsewhere.
