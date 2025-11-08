UHS Lahore opens admissions for MBBS & BDS programs in private colleges for 2025-26 session

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore has announced the opening of admissions for the MBBS and BDS programs in private sector medical and dental colleges across Punjab for the 2025-26 academic session. The university, acting as the admitting body, has released detailed information regarding the admission process, eligibility criteria, and the list of participating colleges.

The admission procedure is based on the recently issued Admission Policy by the Government of Punjab, which was notified on October 22, 2025. Students who meet the prescribed criteria will be able to apply for programs in one of the many private medical and dental colleges listed under UHS.

The list of private medical colleges includes prominent institutions such as Akhtar Saeed Medical & Dental College, Lahore, FMH College of Medicine & Dentistry, Lahore, and the Lahore Medical & Dental College, among others. Additionally, a number of private dental colleges across the province are participating in the admission process, including institutions like Avicenna Dental College and the Dental College at Bakhtawar Amin Medical & Dental College.

Eligibility and Admission Requirements:

To be eligible for the MBBS and BDS programs, candidates must have passed the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) with a minimum of 55% marks for MBBS and 50% for BDS. Foreign nationals and overseas Pakistanis may submit alternative qualifications like the SAT-II or MCAT scores. Applicants are also required to have completed their Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent with at least 60% marks in the science subjects, including Biology, Chemistry, and Physics or Mathematics.

The merit for admission will be calculated with a weightage of 10% for matriculation marks, 40% for intermediate (HSSC) marks, and 50% for MDCAT scores. Candidates can apply through the UHS online portal, which is divided into separate sections for MBBS and BDS applications.

Application Process

The application process is straightforward, requiring candidates to register on the UHS admission portal, select their preferred seat categories, and fill in their personal and academic details. Applicants must upload scanned copies of required documents, such as their educational certificates, domicile, and a valid CNIC or passport. After submitting the application, candidates will need to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 2000/- through designated banks.

The deadline for submitting applications is November 21, 2025, with the provisional merit lists to be announced in mid-December. Candidates will then be offered admissions in multiple selection lists, with the final list expected by the end of December. Classes for MBBS will commence on February 2, 2026, while the BDS program will start on March 2, 2026.

Candidates are advised to verify the fee structures, locations, and facilities of the colleges they wish to apply to, to avoid any inconvenience later in the process. The UHS has emphasized that any candidate found submitting false or forged documents will face severe penalties, including cancellation of admission and legal action.

The UHS has also stated that merit and selection lists will be published exclusively on their official website, with updates regularly posted on their social media platforms.

For more detailed information on the admission process, eligibility, and participating colleges, candidates are encouraged to visit the official UHS website at [www.uhs.edu.pk](http://www.uhs.edu.pk).