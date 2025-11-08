Shahid Afridi set to make return to competitive cricket at IMC over 40s T20 World Cup 2025

Former Pakistan cricket captain and renowned all-rounder Shahid Afridi is set to return to competitive cricket by representing Pakistan in the upcoming IMC Over 40s T20 Cricket World Cup 2025. The tournament will take place in Karachi from November 21 to December 1 and will feature veteran cricketers from across the globe.

The Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) confirmed Afridi’s participation, stating that the iconic cricketer will don the Pakistani colours once again at a prestigious international event. Afridi’s involvement is expected to add significant star power to the tournament, which will see 12 teams compete across 42 matches at various venues in Karachi.

Afridi, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated cricket figures, had a career spanning over two decades, during which he played 524 international matches, amassing 11,196 runs and taking 541 wickets across all formats. He is known for holding the record for the second-fastest ODI century by a Pakistani and retired as one of the leading T20I wicket-takers in the world.

Since retiring from international cricket in 2017, Afridi has remained active in franchise leagues and exhibition tournaments, including the Legends League Cricket, Global T20 Canada, and the T10 League, where he has continued to captivate fans with his performances.

In the upcoming tournament, the Pakistan Over 40s team will be led by former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, with cricket legend Javed Miandad serving as the team’s mentor. The reunion of Afridi and Razzaq, both key figures in Pakistan’s success during the 2000s, is expected to bring a wealth of experience and competitiveness to the veterans’ tournament.

Afridi last represented Pakistan in the 2016 ICC World T20, after which he retired from international cricket. The full squad for Pakistan Over 40s will be announced soon.