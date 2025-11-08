Shahid Afridi set to make return to competitive cricket at IMC over 40s T20 World Cup 2025

Former Pakistan cricket captain and renowned all-rounder Shahid Afridi is set to return to competitive cricket by representing Pakistan in the upcoming IMC Over 40s T20 Cricket World Cup 2025. The tournament will take place in Karachi from November 21 to December 1 and will feature veteran cricketers from across the globe.
The Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) confirmed Afridi’s participation, stating that the iconic cricketer will don the Pakistani colours once again at a prestigious international event. Afridi’s involvement is expected to add significant star power to the tournament, which will see 12 teams compete across 42 matches at various venues in Karachi.
Afridi, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated cricket figures, had a career spanning over two decades, during which he played 524 international matches, amassing 11,196 runs and taking 541 wickets across all formats. He is known for holding the record for the second-fastest ODI century by a Pakistani and retired as one of the leading T20I wicket-takers in the world.
Since retiring from international cricket in 2017, Afridi has remained active in franchise leagues and exhibition tournaments, including the Legends League Cricket, Global T20 Canada, and the T10 League, where he has continued to captivate fans with his performances.
In the upcoming tournament, the Pakistan Over 40s team will be led by former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, with cricket legend Javed Miandad serving as the team’s mentor. The reunion of Afridi and Razzaq, both key figures in Pakistan’s success during the 2000s, is expected to bring a wealth of experience and competitiveness to the veterans’ tournament.
Afridi last represented Pakistan in the 2016 ICC World T20, after which he retired from international cricket. The full squad for Pakistan Over 40s will be announced soon.
You are my inhalation, I have few blogs and infrequently run out from to brand.
Aw, this was a very nice post. In idea I wish to put in writing like this additionally – taking time and precise effort to make a very good article… however what can I say… I procrastinate alot and not at all seem to get something done.
Shahid Afridi’s return to competitive cricket at the IMC Over 40s T20 World Cup 2025 is fantastic news for fans! His experience and energy will undoubtedly make the tournament even more exciting. This article does a great job of highlighting his comeback and what it means for the cricket world.
I do not even know how I ended up here, however I believed this put up was once great. I do not realize who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger should you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Hello! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Cheers
Today, taking into consideration the fast way of life that everyone leads, credit cards have a huge demand throughout the economy. Persons out of every discipline are using the credit card and people who not using the credit card have made up their minds to apply for one in particular. Thanks for spreading your ideas about credit cards.
I?m not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for this information for my mission.
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched all over the place and just could not come across. What a great web site.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually recognize what you are speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Please additionally seek advice from my website =). We may have a link alternate arrangement among us!