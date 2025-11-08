Madiha Rizvi talks about popularity of Jama Taqseem, shares views on joint family system 

LAHORE: Madiha Rizvi, a renowned Pakistani television actress, recently opened up about her views on the joint family system and the success of her current role in the popular drama series Jama Taqseem. Known for her versatile performances in hit dramas like Jhooti, Bandhay Ek Dour Se, Ishq Di Chashni, and Parizaad, Madiha has once again captured the audience’s attention with her negative role in Jama Taqseem, aired on Hum TV.
Madiha shared her thoughts on the widespread appeal of Jama Taqseem, a drama that tackles bold societal issues. She revealed that when she first read the script, she did not anticipate its massive success. “I had no idea it would click this much,” she admitted. “I did it because I loved the script, but it was a risky choice. The show touches on sensitive topics, and such issues often spark backlash. Some of the situations in the drama especially ignite debates. It was a tough role to perform, but I’m glad it’s being appreciated.”
Madiha also discussed her personal views on the joint family system, a prevalent structure in Pakistani society. “I am not in favor of the joint family system,” she expressed. “I believe there is more respect and love in a separate family setup. Living with too many people under one roof can be difficult, and it can sometimes affect one’s self-respect. These days, living together in a joint family has many challenges, and personally, I don’t agree with it.”
As a mother herself, Madiha spoke about the importance of understanding children’s flaws and limitations. She explained how *Jama Taqseem* also portrays this message, particularly through the character of Nighat, whom she plays. “Mothers know their children well — they understand their strengths and weaknesses,” she said. “Nighat’s character teaches viewers that it’s important not to hide a child’s mistakes or failures. We should face reality instead of shielding them from their actions.”
Despite receiving criticism for her portrayal of Nighat, especially through the negative reactions on social media, Madiha expressed that she is thoroughly enjoying the role. “My inbox is full of abusive messages after each episode,” she shared. “People criticize me for playing Nighat, but I find this criticism quite interesting because these kinds of stories spark important discussions. It’s all part of the impact such roles can have on society.”
Madiha’s role in Jama Taqseem has not only garnered her praise for her acting skills but has also ignited conversations about the societal issues the drama addresses. With the show continuing to capture attention, Madiha Rizvi’s performance remains a hot topic among viewers and critics alike.
