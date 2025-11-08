Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome their baby boy

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have celebrated the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, marking a joyous milestone for the couple and their fans.
Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to announce the birth of their son, expressing his happiness with a heartfelt post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived.” He also extended his gratitude to their supporters and well-wishers for their love.
The couple’s son was born on November 7, 2025, and the announcement quickly garnered thousands of comments, with fans, fellow actors, and industry colleagues sending their warm congratulations.
Among the well-wishers was Priyanka Chopra, who commented, “Sooooo happy! Congratulations,” while Parineeti Chopra, another new mother, wrote, “Congratssssssss new mamma and papa!” Bipasha Basu also shared her joy, posting, “Congratulations to both of you, Love to the little bundle of joy.” Maniesh Paul expressed his happiness, adding, “Big big congratulations to both of you and the entire family.”
Social media buzzed with excitement as fans celebrated the couple’s new arrival, affectionately calling the newborn the “little prince” of the Kaif-Kaushal family.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who have remained one of Bollywood’s most adored couples, had kept their pregnancy news private until the announcement. Although speculations about her pregnancy had circulated earlier this year due to Katrina’s reduced public appearances, the couple chose to maintain their privacy.
The two stars tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a grand and intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Their wedding became a significant event in Bollywood, drawing widespread attention.
Since their marriage, both Katrina and Vicky have continued to thrive in their respective careers. Katrina starred in high-profile films like Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas, and Tiger 3, while Vicky’s performances in films such as Govinda Naam Mera, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Sam Bahadur were widely praised. Despite their busy careers, the couple regularly supported each other’s work and kept their personal life largely private, sharing occasional glimpses of their celebrations and milestones.
As the couple embarks on parenthood, their fans and friends from the film industry continue to shower them with love and blessings.
