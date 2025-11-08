Dr. Nabiha Ali Khan ties the knot

LAHORE: Dr. Nabiha Ali Khan, a renowned clinical psychologist, former news anchor, and digital influencer, has tied the knot with her colleague, Haris Khokhar. Dr. Nabiha, who is known for her outspoken views on social media, recently made headlines once again after announcing her engagement to Haris, marking a new chapter in her personal life.
Dr. Nabiha and Haris exchanged vows in a simple yet elegant Nikah ceremony, which took place at the residence of Maulana Tariq Jamil. The couple, both dressed in off-white attire, looked radiant on their special day. Dr. Nabiha wore a stunning off-white bridal dress by Hina Salman, valued at one crore PKR, paired with an exquisite jewelry set, also worth one crore. Haris complemented her look in a matching off-white sherwani and qulla, completing their coordinated appearance.
The ceremony was conducted by Maulana Tariq Jamil, whose involvement in the Nikah came as a surprise to Dr. Nabiha. She shared that she had not known until the last moment that Maulana Tariq Jamil would be the one to perform the Nikah. “He himself expressed the desire to solemnize our Nikah just two days before the event,” she said, adding that the moment was incredibly special.
Farah Iqrar and other members of the entertainment fraternity were also present to witness the beautiful occasion. Dr. Nabiha shared that the Walima celebration is scheduled to take place in a month, with plans to make it a grand and widely shared event on social media.
Following the Nikah, Maulana Tariq Jamil addressed the guests with his words of wisdom, which were also shared in a video, creating a wave of excitement among fans and followers.
Social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, well-wishers, and colleagues, all sending their blessings to the newlywed couple.
Dr. Nabiha’s wedding has captured the attention of many, especially considering her previous fame through her digital presence. Fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming Walima event, which promises to be one of the most talked-about weddings on social media.
Here are a few glimpses from the joyous Nikah ceremony, showcasing the elegance and charm of the couple on their special day.
Here are a few pictures from Nikah ceremony:
