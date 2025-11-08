NATIONAL

22-year-old police constable takes his life months before wedding

By News Desk

FEROZEWALA: A tragic incident occurred in the Wadala Dayal Shah area of Ferozewala, where a 22-year-old police constable, Sheroz Afzal Ansari, took his own life just months before his wedding. The constable, who was assigned to Battalion No. 7 of the Punjab Constabulary and posted at the MPA Hostels in Lahore, shot himself in the head at his home.

Following the incident, Ferozewala police transported the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for a postmortem, and an investigation is ongoing. This suicide adds to a growing list of distressing incidents, including a similar case last month in Islamabad, where Superintendent of Police (SP) Adeel Akbar of Industrial Area I-9 also took his life.

SP Adeel Akbar’s death was particularly tragic as initial reports indicated he was speaking to someone over the phone before taking his service pistol from a guard and shooting himself in the chest. He was rushed to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in critical condition, but despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries. Investigations into his death included the retrieval of his mobile phone data to understand the final conversation he had before his death, and several officials were detained for questioning.

The death of SP Adeel Akbar raised serious concerns about the mental health and pressures faced by police officers. It was revealed that just a day before his death, Akbar had consulted a doctor about suicidal thoughts. The psychiatrist had recommended taking leave and seeking medical help at PIMS, but his leave request had been denied. The doctor had also advised Akbar’s wife to secure his weapons to prevent harm.

Adeel Akbar, who had an MPhil in governance and public policy from the National Defence University, was highly regarded for his professionalism, commitment to public service, and expertise in various security fields. His death highlighted the serious mental health challenges facing police personnel and the urgent need for support and resources for those in the force.

Previous article
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome their baby boy
Next article
KP governor slams KP CM over ‘disparaging’ remarks about security forces
News Desk
News Desk

53 COMMENTS

  1. I do trust all of the ideas you have introduced on your post. They’re very convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are too brief for starters. May you please prolong them a little from next time? Thank you for the post.

  2. Hey there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!

  3. Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve take into accout your stuff prior to and you’re just too wonderful. I really like what you’ve received right here, really like what you’re saying and the way through which you assert it. You are making it entertaining and you still take care of to stay it smart. I can not wait to learn much more from you. That is really a terrific web site.

  4. Thank you for this article. I will also like to say that it can be hard if you are in school and just starting out to initiate a long history of credit. There are many scholars who are simply just trying to make it through and have long or favourable credit history are often a difficult factor to have.

  5. Thanks for sharing all these wonderful threads. In addition, an excellent travel as well as medical insurance system can often ease those fears that come with visiting abroad. Your medical crisis can shortly become expensive and that’s absolute to quickly decide to put a financial burden on the family finances. Setting up in place the ideal travel insurance package prior to setting off is well worth the time and effort. Thanks a lot

  34. I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Superb work!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Letters

Toxic labour trap

The tragic deaths of sanitation workers highlight a grave failure in protecting some of the country’s most vulnerable citizens. Workers are routinely sent into...

Taliban rule and buried freedoms

PM pledges swift resolution of public issues, development in KP

Lawmakers slam Nepra over Rs2.2 trillion capacity charges, load-shedding crisis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.