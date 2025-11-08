22-year-old police constable takes his life months before wedding

FEROZEWALA: A tragic incident occurred in the Wadala Dayal Shah area of Ferozewala, where a 22-year-old police constable, Sheroz Afzal Ansari, took his own life just months before his wedding. The constable, who was assigned to Battalion No. 7 of the Punjab Constabulary and posted at the MPA Hostels in Lahore, shot himself in the head at his home.
Following the incident, Ferozewala police transported the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for a postmortem, and an investigation is ongoing. This suicide adds to a growing list of distressing incidents, including a similar case last month in Islamabad, where Superintendent of Police (SP) Adeel Akbar of Industrial Area I-9 also took his life.
SP Adeel Akbar’s death was particularly tragic as initial reports indicated he was speaking to someone over the phone before taking his service pistol from a guard and shooting himself in the chest. He was rushed to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in critical condition, but despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries. Investigations into his death included the retrieval of his mobile phone data to understand the final conversation he had before his death, and several officials were detained for questioning.
The death of SP Adeel Akbar raised serious concerns about the mental health and pressures faced by police officers. It was revealed that just a day before his death, Akbar had consulted a doctor about suicidal thoughts. The psychiatrist had recommended taking leave and seeking medical help at PIMS, but his leave request had been denied. The doctor had also advised Akbar’s wife to secure his weapons to prevent harm.
Adeel Akbar, who had an MPhil in governance and public policy from the National Defence University, was highly regarded for his professionalism, commitment to public service, and expertise in various security fields. His death highlighted the serious mental health challenges facing police personnel and the urgent need for support and resources for those in the force.
