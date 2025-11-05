Zohran Mamdani makes history as first Muslim mayor of New York City

Democrat Zohran Mamdani has made history as the first Muslim mayor of New York City after defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo in a closely watched election. According to CBS, the 34-year-old democratic socialist secured 677,615 votes (49.6%) compared to Cuomo’s 568,488 (41.6%), while Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa trailed with 108,377 votes (7.9%).
Mamdani’s win caps a remarkable rise from a state lawmaker to one of the most prominent progressive figures in American politics. His campaign, described as both ideological and generational, pitted him against Cuomo, who ran as an independent after losing the Democratic nomination. The victory marks a defining moment for the Democratic Party as it seeks to re-energize its base ahead of the 2026 midterms.
Congratulations to all the Democratic candidates who won tonight. It’s a reminder that when we come together around strong, forward-looking leaders who care about the issues that matter, we can win. We’ve still got plenty of work to do, but the future looks a little bit brighter.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 5, 2025
Born in Uganda to an Indian family, Mamdani moved to the United States at the age of seven and became a naturalized citizen in 2018. His triumph is seen as a major milestone for Muslim Americans in politics.
In related Democratic victories, Virginia elected Abigail Spanberger as its first female governor and Ghazala Hashmi as the state’s first South Asian and Muslim woman to hold statewide office. Meanwhile, Mikie Sherrill won the governorship in New Jersey, continuing the state’s Democratic streak.
Starting at 1% in the polls, @ZohranKMamdani pulled off one of the great political upsets in modern American history.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 5, 2025
Yes. We CAN create a government that represents working people and not the 1%.
I look forward to working with Zohran as he builds a city that works for all. pic.twitter.com/dHUP6Yo5xv
Reacting to the results, former President Barack Obama congratulated the newly elected Democrats, calling the victories proof that “when we come together around strong, forward-looking leaders who care about the issues that matter, we can win.”
Additionally, independent Senator Bernie Sanders also congratulated Mamdani in a tweet calling his victory ‘one of the great political upsets in modern American history.
Mamdani’s success, alongside Hashmi’s and Spanberger’s wins, marks a significant night for Democrats — and a signal of shifting political tides in the nation’s urban and suburban landscapes.
This is why I follow your amazing journey
Perfect message here
I very delighted to find this internet site on bing, just what I was searching for as well saved to fav
This is one of the best articles on the topic I’ve seen recently.
This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am really happy to read everthing at one place
I’m often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has actually peaks my interest. I’m going to bookmark your web site and maintain checking for brand spanking new information.
Great post. It’s very well thought out and quite educating. Keep it up.
Thanks for breaking this down into simple steps — very useful.
Very well presented. Every quote was awesome and thanks for sharing the content. Keep sharing and keep motivating others.
A concise guide with practical steps — very helpful indeed.
I recently tried to Game cheats from a verified source and found it super helpful. The App mods version provided access to features like Android MOD download and Premium Unlocked which made the experience much smoother. I also checked for security before installing the APK Download and everything worked perfectly. Always look for safe APK download sites to ensure reliability and clean installations.
تسليك المجاري الدوري يقلل من مخاطر تكاثر الحشرات المسئولة عن الأمراض؛ الجمع بين خدمات التنظيف والتسليك ومكافحة الحشرات يوفر بيئة منزلية صحية. اطلع على دليل التسليك المتكامل هنا.
When discussing Infant Skin Diseases, it’s essential to consider how daily routines and consistent habits shape a child’s future. Parents can play a major role by offering patience, structure, and encouragement that helps their child grow both mentally and emotionally. When discussing Infant Skin Diseases, it’s essential to consider how daily routines and consistent habits shape a child’s future. Parents can play a major role by offering patience, structure, and encouragement that helps their child grow both mentally and emotionally.
This is a really nice post. It’s very engaging and well written. I’ll check back for more posts like this one.
Hey there! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts! Keep up the outstanding work!
I do trust all the ideas you have offered on your post. They are very convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are too brief for starters. May just you please lengthen them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.
What?s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & assist other users like its aided me. Good job.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my web site =). We could have a link exchange arrangement between us!
This is a great post. It’s very engaging and well organized. I’ll check back for more posts like this one.
I additionally believe that mesothelioma is a uncommon form of cancer that is commonly found in people previously subjected to asbestos. Cancerous cellular material form from the mesothelium, which is a protecting lining that covers a lot of the body’s internal organs. These cells typically form inside lining from the lungs, abdomen, or the sac which actually encircles the heart. Thanks for giving your ideas.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I’m also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
Thanks for another fantastic article. Where else could anyone get that type of information in such an ideal way of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such information.
okmark your blog and check again here regularly. I am quite certain I will learn many new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
Heya i?m for the first time here. I came across this board and I in finding It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give one thing back and aid others like you aided me.
Currently it seems like Drupal is the top blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
You can certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research on this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I am very glad to see such great information being shared freely out there.
Thanks for your publication. One other thing is individual states have their own personal laws that will affect house owners, which makes it very hard for the our elected representatives to come up with a fresh set of rules concerning foreclosures on homeowners. The problem is that a state has own legislation which may interact in an unwanted manner in regards to foreclosure policies.
Interesting blog post. What I would like to add is that computer system memory ought to be purchased but if your computer still can’t cope with that which you do with it. One can mount two RAM boards with 1GB each, for example, but not one of 1GB and one having 2GB. One should make sure the car maker’s documentation for the PC to be certain what type of memory is essential.
I just visited a post similar to this one, but the information wasn’t as interesting as what’s here.
Normally I don’t read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice article.
I do enjoy the manner in which you have framed this challenge plus it really does supply us some fodder for consideration. On the other hand, from just what I have personally seen, I just simply wish when the reviews pack on that men and women stay on point and don’t embark upon a soap box involving some other news of the day. Still, thank you for this outstanding piece and even though I do not necessarily agree with the idea in totality, I regard the standpoint.
I relish, result in I found exactly what I used to be looking for. You’ve ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive learn anything like this before. So nice to search out somebody with some authentic thoughts on this subject. realy thank you for starting this up. this web site is something that is wanted on the net, somebody with a bit of originality. helpful job for bringing one thing new to the internet!
A few things i have observed in terms of computer memory is the fact that there are technical specs such as SDRAM, DDR and so forth, that must go with the requirements of the motherboard. If the pc’s motherboard is very current while there are no main system issues, improving the memory literally takes under 1 hour. It’s one of several easiest computer upgrade methods one can envision. Thanks for discussing your ideas.
Another thing I have noticed is that often for many people, a bad credit score is the consequence of circumstances outside of their control. By way of example they may have already been saddled by having an illness and as a consequence they have more bills for collections. It may be due to a job loss or perhaps the inability to do the job. Sometimes breakup can really send the money in a downward direction. Thanks sharing your ideas on this blog site.
I have come to understand that costs for internet degree specialists tend to be an incredible value. For example a full Bachelor’s Degree in Communication with the University of Phoenix Online consists of 60 credits from $515/credit or $30,900. Also American Intercontinental University Online makes available Bachelors of Business Administration with a full education course element of 180 units and a worth of $30,560. Online degree learning has made getting your education been so cool because you can easily earn your current degree through the comfort of your house and when you finish working. Thanks for all the tips I have really learned through your website.
Thanks for another informative website. Where else could I get that type of info written in such an ideal way? I’ve a project that I am just now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such information.
One more issue is really that video gaming became one of the all-time largest forms of recreation for people of any age. Kids participate in video games, and also adults do, too. The XBox 360 is among the favorite games systems for many who love to have a lot of activities available to them, in addition to who like to experiment with live with other people all over the world. Thanks for sharing your thinking.
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different web address and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to looking at your web page yet again.
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thanks , I?ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your site?
Out of my examination, shopping for consumer electronics online can for sure be expensive, nevertheless there are some how-to’s that you can use to acquire the best things. There are often ways to find discount specials that could help to make one to come across the best consumer electronics products at the lowest prices. Great blog post.
Hi, i believe that i saw you visited my site thus i got here to ?go back the prefer?.I’m attempting to find things to enhance my website!I assume its ok to use some of your concepts!!
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share. Thank you!
This is a pretty cool page. One of the best posts I’ve found in quite some time. I hope to see more.
I used to be very happy to seek out this internet-site.I needed to thanks in your time for this excellent read!! I positively having fun with every little little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you weblog post.
Attractive component to content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to say that I acquire actually loved account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing in your feeds or even I success you get entry to persistently fast.
I have seen that now, more and more people are being attracted to cams and the subject of pictures. However, as a photographer, you have to first devote so much time deciding the model of video camera to buy in addition to moving via store to store just so you could potentially buy the most inexpensive camera of the trademark you have decided to pick out. But it isn’t going to end now there. You also have take into consideration whether you should obtain a digital digicam extended warranty. Many thanks for the good guidelines I obtained from your weblog.
One thing I would like to say is that before getting more computer system memory, consider the machine within which it would be installed. In the event the machine will be running Windows XP, for instance, a memory threshold is 3.25GB. Setting up over this would simply constitute a waste. Make sure that one’s mother board can handle this upgrade amount, as well. Interesting blog post.
Wonderful work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the internet. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my web site . Thanks =)
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I?ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!