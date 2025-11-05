Zohran Mamdani makes history as first Muslim mayor of New York City

Democrat Zohran Mamdani has made history as the first Muslim mayor of New York City after defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo in a closely watched election. According to CBS, the 34-year-old democratic socialist secured 677,615 votes (49.6%) compared to Cuomo’s 568,488 (41.6%), while Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa trailed with 108,377 votes (7.9%).

Mamdani’s win caps a remarkable rise from a state lawmaker to one of the most prominent progressive figures in American politics. His campaign, described as both ideological and generational, pitted him against Cuomo, who ran as an independent after losing the Democratic nomination. The victory marks a defining moment for the Democratic Party as it seeks to re-energize its base ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Congratulations to all the Democratic candidates who won tonight. It’s a reminder that when we come together around strong, forward-looking leaders who care about the issues that matter, we can win. We’ve still got plenty of work to do, but the future looks a little bit brighter. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 5, 2025

Born in Uganda to an Indian family, Mamdani moved to the United States at the age of seven and became a naturalized citizen in 2018. His triumph is seen as a major milestone for Muslim Americans in politics.

In related Democratic victories, Virginia elected Abigail Spanberger as its first female governor and Ghazala Hashmi as the state’s first South Asian and Muslim woman to hold statewide office. Meanwhile, Mikie Sherrill won the governorship in New Jersey, continuing the state’s Democratic streak.

Starting at 1% in the polls, @ZohranKMamdani pulled off one of the great political upsets in modern American history.



Yes. We CAN create a government that represents working people and not the 1%.



I look forward to working with Zohran as he builds a city that works for all. pic.twitter.com/dHUP6Yo5xv — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 5, 2025

Reacting to the results, former President Barack Obama congratulated the newly elected Democrats, calling the victories proof that “when we come together around strong, forward-looking leaders who care about the issues that matter, we can win.”

Additionally, independent Senator Bernie Sanders also congratulated Mamdani in a tweet calling his victory ‘one of the great political upsets in modern American history.

Mamdani’s success, alongside Hashmi’s and Spanberger’s wins, marks a significant night for Democrats — and a signal of shifting political tides in the nation’s urban and suburban landscapes.