Four Indian-sponsored terrorists eliminated in Kalat IBO: ISPR

KALAT: The security forces personnel eliminated four Indian-sponsored terrorists, belonging to Fitna al-Hindustan, in an operation in Balochistan’s Kalat District, according to the military’s media wing on Tuesday.
In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “On the night of 1 November 2025, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Kalat District on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al-Hindustan.
During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and resultantly, four Indian-sponsored terrorists were sent to hell.”
The statement said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.
“Sanitization operations were being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorists found in the area as the relentless counter-terrorism campaign under the vision “Azm-e-Istehkam” (as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by the security forces and law-enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and -supported terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.
A day earlier, three Khwarij terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy Fitna Al-Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Movement of a group of Khwarij, opposite the general area of Esham in the North Waziristan District, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces.
Own troops effectively engaged this group of Khwarij. As a result of precise and skillful engagement, two Khwarij belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al-Khwarij, were sent to hell. It is significant to highlight that one of the killed Khwarij has been identified as Kharji Qasim. an Afghan national who was actively serving in Afghan Border Police.
ISPR reports elimination of four Indian-backed terrorists in Kalat.
