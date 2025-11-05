‘Form-47 rulers lack mandate’: Imran rules out talks with govt, establishment: Sisters

Aleema, Uzma clarify, after Adiala meeting, founder didn’t bar workers from gathering outside Adiala

Say Imran Khan directs MNAs, MPAs to press courts for swift hearings in key cases

Yasmin Rashid’s resolve praised; Salman Akram Raja authorised to manage legal affairs

Gohar Khan calls for national consensus on 27th Amendment, cautions against rollback of 18th

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Tuesday conveyed a resolute message from party founder Imran Khan, who from Adiala Jail categorically ruled out any negotiations with the current “Form-47 government” or the establishment, asserting that all future political engagement would take place exclusively through Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.

The statements, delivered in a series of media briefings in Rawalpindi by Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan, sought to dispel confusion about reports claiming the PTI founder had directed workers not to gather outside Adiala Jail. The sisters clarified that Imran Khan had issued no such instruction and that anyone claiming otherwise was misrepresenting his stance.

چاہے اسٹیبلشمنٹ ہو یا فارم 47 کی حکومت پی ٹی آئی کسی سے مزاکرات نہیں کرے گی۔ عمران خان صاحب کا پیغام pic.twitter.com/Ly5IOrp1rE — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 4, 2025

Aleema Khan said the PTI founder had instead urged the party’s National and Provincial Assembly members to approach the courts and demand the speedy hearing of politically motivated cases, including the £190 million reference and Toshakhana-II case. “He has not stopped workers from coming to Adiala,” she said. “He only advised that the focus should remain on legal and constitutional struggle rather than street agitation.”

“The kind of tyranny and oppression we are witnessing today is unprecedented. General Asim Munir is mentally ill,” said Dr. Uzma, quoting Imran Khan. Under Asim Munir children, women, and even senior citizens have been victims of state violence. #AsimLaw pic.twitter.com/QEg3xdnGlG — PTI USA Official (@PTIOfficialUSA) November 4, 2025

Dr Uzma Khan quoted the PTI founder as saying there was “no question” of negotiating with the “Form-47 government,” accusing those in power of having no political mandate. She added that Imran Khan had criticized what he described as the concentration of decision-making power in a single individual who, according to him, had overseen “cruel and unjust treatment” of political opponents and detainees.

“The founder made it clear that he will not negotiate with the current setup or the establishment,” Uzma said. “All political communication, if any, will be through Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.”

She said Imran Khan had expressed deep concern over the deteriorating political and judicial environment and called upon party members to intensify efforts within constitutional boundaries to ensure the independence of institutions and justice for political prisoners.

The PTI founder also acknowledged and praised the steadfastness of senior leader and cancer patient Dr Yasmin Rashid, who remains imprisoned. “Even in her condition, she refuses to abandon the movement—this is a testament to her courage and faith,” Aleema quoted him as saying.

Khan also reaffirmed his trust in senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja, assigning him the responsibility to coordinate legal and political matters and convey all official directives on behalf of the party. “All communication with the party will be handled through Salman Raja,” Uzma added.

The PTI leadership said the founder remains focused on legal recourse and political perseverance rather than backchannel dialogue. “He said Pakistan’s political struggle must remain democratic, peaceful, and anchored in the Constitution,” Aleema stressed.

TTAP’s confirmation

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ain Pakistan (TTAP)—an allied political platform — confirmed that Imran Khan had formally restricted party leaders from engaging in any talks with government representatives or the establishment. “If any dialogue or negotiation is to take place, it will be through Achakzai and Allama Nasir Abbas,” the TTAP spokesperson said.

The movement announced plans to mobilize civil society, lawyers, and democratic groups to resist any constitutional manipulation or political coercion.

27th Amendment requires a ‘broad national consensus’: Gohar

In a parallel development, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, speaking to reporters near Adiala Jail, addressed the government’s proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, calling it a matter requiring “broad national consensus.” He said PTI would first consult its political committee and founder Imran Khan before issuing a formal position.

Gohar said the party strongly opposed any rollback of the 18th Amendment or tampering with the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, which he said would “undermine provincial autonomy and federal balance.” He added that the 18th Amendment was a historic consensus among all political forces and should remain untouched.

The PTI chairman criticised what he called a “divisive and unnecessary debate” around the proposed 27th Amendment, claiming it risked fueling instability at a time when the country needed unity. He revealed that while early drafts contained extensive constitutional changes, the latest version reportedly focused on amendments to 25 articles, mainly those related to judicial appointments, commissions, and benches.

“The majority of these proposed changes appear cosmetic,” Gohar said, “but our party will oppose any amendment that lacks consultation and consensus among provinces.”

He said PTI’s position was grounded in democratic continuity and constitutionalism. “The founder’s message is clear—we will not be part of any deal or compromise. Our struggle will continue through lawful and political means,” he asserted.

Amid deepening political polarisation, PTI’s firm stance against negotiations and its insistence on constitutional engagement underline a strategy to consolidate its internal ranks, mobilise public opinion, and maintain pressure through courts rather than through street protests.