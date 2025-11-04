WhatsApp faces global outage, leaving millions of users unable to connect

WhatsApp experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday night, leaving millions of users around the world unable to send or receive messages. The disruption was reported across multiple countries, including the UK, Pakistan, Brazil, Peru, Costa Rica, Italy, and the United States, with users facing difficulties on both mobile and web versions of the app.

According to Downdetector, which tracks service disruptions, reports of connection failures began around 7pm in Pakistan and quickly escalated. By 8pm, over a hundred complaints had been logged from Pakistan alone, with thousands of similar issues recorded globally.

The majority of the complaints were related to WhatsApp Web, with more than 80% of the issues involving users unable to connect through their browsers, as reported by Mirror UK.

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has yet to comment on the cause of the outage or provide any updates regarding when services will be fully restored.

WhatsApp, which boasts over three billion monthly active users worldwide, has yet to offer any information on the timeline for fixing the issue.