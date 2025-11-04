PMAA and FJMU empower women through self-defense training workshop

LAHORE: The Pakistan Martial Arts Association (PMAA), in collaboration with Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), organised a transformative women’s self-defense workshop at the university campus.
The workshop was co-hosted by the Business Incubation Center JIDAAT under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Taskeen Zahra. The initiative aimed to empower female medical students and young doctors with life-saving defense skills, situational awareness, and the confidence to protect themselves in challenging circumstances.
The event was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance), Vice Chancellor of FJMU, who commended the collaboration and highlighted the importance of equipping women with practical self-defense knowledge. He praised the Pakistan Martial Arts Association for its consistent national efforts in promoting empowerment, courage, and resilience among women.
Led by Sensei Anwar Mohiuddin, president and chief trainer of PMAA, the workshop featured intensive, hands-on sessions covering Krav Maga, kickboxing, Aikido, and Kyokushin Karate techniques. The training emphasised realistic defense strategies, including shoulder grab releases, striking techniques, and controlled gun retention and disarmament drills. Participants learned to apply effective and responsible self-defense tactics suited for real-life scenarios, all conducted under strict safety and ethical guidelines.
The sessions were assisted by a skilled team of co-instructors including Sempai Hanzla Mohiuddin, Zainab Sultan, Sumaiyya, and Sarah Yaqoob, who ensured the participants gained both technical mastery and confidence. The young women’s enthusiasm and determination were widely praised by trainers and faculty alike.
A spectacular moment came when Zainab Tariq and Hafsa Fatima volunteered for a daring demonstration, lying still as Sensei Anwar Mohiuddin smashed a heavy stone placed on their stomachs with a sledgehammer, flawlessly breaking it. The act drew loud applause, symbolizing the courage and discipline cultivated through martial arts training.
Well-researched and balanced. Appreciate the effort behind this.
This is a perfect example of quality content. You can tell that alot when into this post. Keep it up.
I have learned many important things through your post. I’d also like to mention that there may be situation that you will make application for a loan and never need a co-signer such as a Federal government Student Support Loan. But if you are getting financing through a standard finance company then you need to be prepared to have a cosigner ready to allow you to. The lenders can base that decision on a few aspects but the biggest will be your credit standing. There are some financial institutions that will likewise look at your job history and make a decision based on this but in almost all cases it will depend on your scores.
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a number of websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
One other thing to point out is that an online business administration course is designed for students to be able to efficiently proceed to bachelor’s degree programs. The 90 credit education meets the other bachelor college degree requirements then when you earn your own associate of arts in BA online, you’ll have access to the newest technologies in this particular field. Some reasons why students are able to get their associate degree in business is because they can be interested in the field and want to obtain the general education necessary previous to jumping to a bachelor education program. Thanks for the tips you really provide inside your blog.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I?ll certainly return.
This is a very well thought out post. Very engaging and a great read.
Its such as you read my thoughts! You seem to understand so much about this, such as you wrote the ebook in it or something. I feel that you could do with a few to pressure the message home a little bit, but other than that, that is great blog. A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.
Terrific work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the web. Disgrace on Google for no longer positioning this post upper! Come on over and visit my website . Thank you =)
I have realized that in cameras, specialized devices help to {focus|concentrate|maintain focus|target|a**** automatically. The sensors of some surveillance cameras change in in the area of contrast, while others utilize a beam associated with infra-red (IR) light, particularly in low light. Higher spec cameras from time to time use a mixture of both models and likely have Face Priority AF where the camera can ‘See’ the face while focusing only on that. Thank you for sharing your opinions on this weblog.
You made some decent points there. I appeared on the internet for the problem and located most individuals will go together with with your website.
What i don’t realize is actually how you are not really much more well-liked than you might be now. You are very intelligent. You realize therefore considerably relating to this subject, produced me personally consider it from so many varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated unless it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. Always maintain it up!
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage? My website is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my visitors would truly benefit from a lot of the information you present here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Appreciate it!
I will immediately take hold of your rss as I can not find your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me understand in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
It?s laborious to seek out educated folks on this matter, but you sound like you realize what you?re talking about! Thanks
Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated.
It’s quite refreshing to find great content such as this. Keep up the good work.
Such an empowering initiative by PMAA and FJMU to provide women with self-defense training! It’s great to see efforts being made to equip women with the skills and confidence to protect themselves. This article highlights the importance of such workshops in a powerful way.
Hi there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no data backup. Do you have any methods to prevent hackers?
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks
Thanks for your handy post. As time passes, I have come to understand that the actual symptoms of mesothelioma are caused by the particular build up connected fluid between the lining of the lung and the chest cavity. The ailment may start inside the chest vicinity and multiply to other body parts. Other symptoms of pleural mesothelioma cancer include weight-loss, severe inhaling trouble, a fever, difficulty taking in food, and bloating of the neck and face areas. It needs to be noted that some people living with the disease don’t experience every serious signs or symptoms at all.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is fantastic blog. A great read. I will definitely be back.
Hi there, You’ve performed an excellent job. I?ll certainly digg it and individually suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
It?s onerous to find knowledgeable individuals on this matter, however you sound like you recognize what you?re speaking about! Thanks
It?s exhausting to seek out knowledgeable folks on this matter, but you sound like you realize what you?re speaking about! Thanks
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely fantastic. I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it smart. I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is really a wonderful web site.
What an insightful and well-researched article! The author’s meticulousness and ability to present intricate ideas in a digestible manner is truly admirable. I’m extremely captivated by the breadth of knowledge showcased in this piece. Thank you, author, for sharing your expertise with us. This article has been a game-changer!
Many thanks for your post. I’d really like to say that the price of car insurance differs from one insurance policy to another, for the reason that there are so many different issues which give rise to the overall cost. As an example, the model and make of the motor vehicle will have a huge bearing on the fee. A reliable ancient family vehicle will have a more affordable premium than a flashy expensive car.