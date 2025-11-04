Pakistan achieves historic success in maiden Pickleball World Cup appearance

Team Pakistan has concluded its first-ever appearance at the Pickleball World Cup 2025 in Florida, USA, from 27th Oct – 2nd Nov, with a stunning performance, securing three medals—one Gold, one Silver, and one Bronze—against a field of athletes from 68 competing nations.
The phenomenal results showcase the emerging Pakistani talent, establishing the nation as a formidable competitor on the global pickleball stage.
The Medal Haul
The team’s standout achievements underscore the dedication of the players and the commitment to promoting pickleball across Pakistan:
🥇 Gold Medal: Women’s Singles Open.
Komal Safdar
🥈 Silver Medal: Mixed Doubles (Category: 3.5+ DUPR, Age 35+).
Aneel and Fatima
🥉 Bronze Medal: Men’s Doubles (Category: 3.5+ DUPR, Age Under 35).
Haroon and Zeeshan
Dominant Performance Across Categories
Beyond the medals, Team Pakistan demonstrated deep competitive strength, consistently reaching the final stages of several key events:
Semi-Finalists: Women’s Doubles (Category: 3.5+ DUPR, Age Under 35).
Quarter-Finalists: Men’s Singles (Category: 4.0+ DUPR, Age 35+).
The team, led by Pickleball Pakistan Team Manager Haroon Ahmed and Captain Malik Ali Haider, also competed fiercely in the team event, playing close matches against strong international contenders including Paraguay, Russia, and the Dominican Republic. While the team did not advance to the quarter finals, the experience gained is invaluable for future competitions.
Congratulations Team Pakistan!
We appreciate Pakistan Today for highlighting Pakistan’s remarkable achievement at the Pickleball World Cup 2025. The Pakistan Pickleball Federation (PPF), as the officially recognized national body, remains dedicated to growing and promoting pickleball across Pakistan and representing our nation proudly on the global stage.
Pakistan’s historic success in its maiden Pickleball World Cup appearance is truly remarkable! It’s exciting to see the country making its mark in such a rapidly growing sport. This article captures the team’s impressive achievement and sets the stage for even greater success in the future.
