Pakistan achieves historic success in maiden Pickleball World Cup appearance

Team Pakistan has concluded its first-ever appearance at the Pickleball World Cup 2025 in Florida, USA, from 27th Oct – 2nd Nov, with a stunning performance, securing three medals—one Gold, one Silver, and one Bronze—against a field of athletes from 68 competing nations.

The phenomenal results showcase the emerging Pakistani talent, establishing the nation as a formidable competitor on the global pickleball stage.

The Medal Haul

The team’s standout achievements underscore the dedication of the players and the commitment to promoting pickleball across Pakistan:

🥇 Gold Medal: Women’s Singles Open.

Komal Safdar

🥈 Silver Medal: Mixed Doubles (Category: 3.5+ DUPR, Age 35+).

Aneel and Fatima

🥉 Bronze Medal: Men’s Doubles (Category: 3.5+ DUPR, Age Under 35).

Haroon and Zeeshan

Dominant Performance Across Categories

Beyond the medals, Team Pakistan demonstrated deep competitive strength, consistently reaching the final stages of several key events:

Semi-Finalists: Women’s Doubles (Category: 3.5+ DUPR, Age Under 35).

Quarter-Finalists: Men’s Singles (Category: 4.0+ DUPR, Age 35+).

The team, led by Pickleball Pakistan Team Manager Haroon Ahmed and Captain Malik Ali Haider, also competed fiercely in the team event, playing close matches against strong international contenders including Paraguay, Russia, and the Dominican Republic. While the team did not advance to the quarter finals, the experience gained is invaluable for future competitions.