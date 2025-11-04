Lessons from the digital underworld

A critical gap exists in our current digital education system: the lack of practical awareness regarding the Dark Web and its operational mechanics. In an age where almost all personal and institutional data is digitised, understanding the full spectrum of the internet, including its darker alleys, is no longer a niche skill but a fundamental requirement for digital literacy.

As a first-semester Law student, I recognise that the legal and ethical ramifications of the Dark Web, which often facilitates illicit activities, are vast. Yet, merely warning students about its dangers is proving insufficient. Universities should treat the Dark Web not as a taboo subject, but as a crucial case study in their Cyber Security and IT courses. We must equip our graduates not just to use technology, but to defend against those who exploit it. This education should include:

1) Understanding Anonymity Networks: Explaining how these networks work, both for legitimate privacy and for criminal anonymity. 2) Recognising Phishing and Data Breaches: Highlighting how stolen credentials (often traded on the Dark Web) lead to cyberattacks. 3) Digital Forensics: Teaching the principles of tracking and combating cybercrime rooted in these spaces.

By integrating this awareness, we can turn a potential threat into a powerful tool for learning and defence. Our focus should shift from blanket prohibitions to informed preparedness. Failure to address this topic openly leaves future professionals vulnerable to sophisticated cyber threats. Our academic institutions should modernise their curricula to reflect the complex realities of the digital world.

MUHAMMAD ALI AHMED

RAWALPIND