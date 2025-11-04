Faces of worth

Recently, I watched the Pakistani drama Parizaad. While watching it, I noticed a stark reality about our society. People who are not considered stereotypically ‘good-looking’ or have dark skin often suffer from an inferiority complex. Even though they are talented and capable, they are held back by the fear of people’s harsh and toxic comments.
It is truly sad that in an Islamic society, the values of equality and humanity are being ignored day by day. Because of such attitudes, our society is becoming full of arrogance, and many skilled people are left behind. They are often plagued with depression or anxiety and overlook the talents they already possess.
We should encourage those who are hurt by society’s unfair behaviour. Let’s give them the confidence to show their talent and help build a society that reflects the real message of Islam: equality, respect and kindness.
FATIMA FAROOQ
SHARAK, TURBAT
