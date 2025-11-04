Chinese ambassador urges U.S. business community to seize opportunity for closer ties

WASHINGTON: The Chinese ambassador to the United States has praised the Busan Summit for recalibrating the direction of bilateral relations, and called on the American business community to seize the opportunity to boost bilateral ties. Ambassador Xie Feng made the remarks at the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) 2025 China Operations Conference & Dinner via video link on Monday.

Noting the exchanges between President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump this year, Xie said the strategic guidance of the heads of state provides a key anchor of stability in China-U.S. relations, and the two countries should faithfully implement the important consensus reached between the two leaders, and ensure the giant ship of China-U.S. relations will sail forward steadily along the right route. Both sides should develop the relationship based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, as well as non-conflict and non-confrontation, Xie said.

Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng speaks at USCBC 2025 China Operations Conference & Dinner via video link, November 3, 2025. /Chinese Embassy in the U.S.