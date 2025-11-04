Chinese ambassador urges U.S. business community to seize opportunity for closer ties

WASHINGTON: The Chinese ambassador to the United States has praised the Busan Summit for recalibrating the direction of bilateral relations, and called on the American business community to seize the opportunity to boost bilateral ties.
Ambassador Xie Feng made the remarks at the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) 2025 China Operations Conference & Dinner via video link on Monday.
Noting the exchanges between President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump this year, Xie said the strategic guidance of the heads of state provides a key anchor of stability in China-U.S. relations, and the two countries should faithfully implement the important consensus reached between the two leaders, and ensure the giant ship of China-U.S. relations will sail forward steadily along the right route.
Both sides should develop the relationship based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, as well as non-conflict and non-confrontation, Xie said.
Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng speaks at USCBC 2025 China Operations Conference & Dinner via video link, November 3, 2025. /Chinese Embassy in the U.S.
Xie stressed that the most important thing is to respect each other’s core interests and major concerns. Taiwan, democracy and human rights, path and system, and development rights are China’s four red lines, and China hopes the U.S. side will avoid crossing them and causing trouble, he said.
The pressing priority is to follow up on the consensus reached between the two presidents at their meeting in Busan and the joint arrangements reached during the economic and trade talks in Kuala Lumpur, so as to reassure both countries and the world economy with concrete actions and outcomes, Xie said.
The Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee, concluded last month, adopted recommendations for formulating the plan for national economic and social development in the next five years, which will bring even bigger opportunities for China-U.S. cooperation, he added.
Xie also promoted the eighth China International Import Expo, which is due to start on November 5 in Shanghai.
He called on American business leaders to be “early birds” who seize the opportunity to boost economic and trade ties.
I just left a page similar to this one, but the content wasn’t as interesting as what’s here.
Good day! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!
I have noticed that car insurance companies know the motors which are vulnerable to accidents along with risks. Additionally, these people know what sort of cars are given to higher risk and the higher risk they have the higher the actual premium rate. Understanding the uncomplicated basics associated with car insurance just might help you choose the right type of insurance policy which will take care of the needs you have in case you get involved in any accident. Thanks for sharing the particular ideas on your own blog.
One more thing. In my opinion that there are a lot of travel insurance web sites of respected companies that allow you enter your trip details and obtain you the quotations. You can also purchase the international travel cover policy on-line by using your current credit card. All that you should do should be to enter your travel information and you can begin to see the plans side-by-side. You only need to find the program that suits your budget and needs then use your credit card to buy it. Travel insurance on the web is a good way to search for a respected company for international travel cover. Thanks for sharing your ideas.
Good day! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My blog discusses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Great blog by the way!
I just left a post similar to this one, but the information wasn’t as interesting as what’s here.
I?ll immediately seize your rss as I can not to find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me realize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read anything like this before. So good to search out any person with some original ideas on this subject. realy thank you for beginning this up. this web site is one thing that is needed on the net, somebody with a bit of originality. useful job for bringing one thing new to the web!
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
My brother recommended I would possibly like this blog. He was totally right. This put up truly made my day. You can not consider just how much time I had spent for this info! Thank you!
Howdy very cool blog!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also?I am happy to find numerous helpful info here in the post, we’d like work out extra strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all people you actually realize what you’re speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Please additionally consult with my web site =). We will have a hyperlink exchange contract among us!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?
Thanks for the ideas you reveal through this web site. In addition, lots of young women that become pregnant will not even aim to get medical insurance because they dread they might not qualify. Although a few states right now require that insurers provide coverage regardless of pre-existing conditions. Fees on these guaranteed options are usually bigger, but when thinking about the high cost of medical treatment it may be a new safer approach to take to protect the financial potential.
Thanks for your article. What I want to point out is that when searching for a good online electronics store, look for a site with total information on critical factors such as the personal privacy statement, safety measures details, any payment methods, along with other terms along with policies. Often take time to look at help and FAQ pieces to get a much better idea of what sort of shop works, what they are able to do for you, and just how you can use the features.
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.I will remember to bookmark your blog and will often come back from now on. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great work, have a nice day!
Finally, content worth reading. It’s always nice to find postings like this one.
I haven?t checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I?ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Hey there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!
A person essentially help to make seriously posts I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your website page and thus far? I amazed with the research you made to create this particular publish incredible. Excellent job!
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
In the great design of things you actually secure an A+ for effort. Where exactly you actually misplaced me personally was first in the details. As it is said, details make or break the argument.. And that could not be more accurate here. Having said that, allow me inform you what did do the job. Your text is actually highly engaging and this is possibly why I am making the effort in order to opine. I do not really make it a regular habit of doing that. Next, although I can see a leaps in reasoning you come up with, I am not necessarily certain of just how you appear to unite your ideas which help to make your conclusion. For now I will subscribe to your position but trust in the near future you actually connect your dots much better.
This is a terrific web site, would you be involved in doing an interview regarding just how you developed it? If so e-mail me!
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!
Have you ever considered publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other sites? I have a blog centered on the same ideas you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would value your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a variety of websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
What an eye-opening and meticulously-researched article! The author’s attention to detail and aptitude to present intricate ideas in a comprehensible manner is truly admirable. I’m extremely enthralled by the depth of knowledge showcased in this piece. Thank you, author, for offering your knowledge with us. This article has been a game-changer!