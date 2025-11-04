China, Russia should create new cooperation growth points: Xi

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday in Beijing, calling for enhanced cooperation on multiple fronts and better synergy of development strategies.
Xi said that since the beginning of this year, China and Russia have steadfastly navigated a turbulent external environment with great composure, aiming for higher-level and higher-quality development goals. He added that maintaining, consolidating and advancing bilateral relations is a strategic choice for both sides.
Noting that new blueprints for bilateral ties were charted during his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin this year, Xi said the two countries should maintain close coordination, fully implement the important common understandings reached by the two leaders, and work to expand the pie of cooperation with an eye on the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples, so as to contribute more to world peace and development.
Both sides should steadily expand mutual investment and carry out cooperation in traditional fields such as energy, connectivity and agriculture, Xi said, adding that they should also cooperate in areas such as artificial intelligence, digital economy and green development so as to create new cooperation growth points.
Noting that the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee, which concluded last month, adopted recommendations for formulating the plan for national economic and social development in the next five years, Xi said China will unswervingly promote high-quality development and high-level opening up, which will bring opportunities for China-Russia cooperation and people of both sides.
Mishustin conveyed President Putin’s warm greetings and best wishes to President Xi.
The Russian prime minister applauded the successful convening of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, and said he believes China will achieve the goals set forth in the 15th Five-Year Plan.
He said the two heads of state set strategic guidance for bilateral ties in this year’s meetings and consolidated the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between the two countries.
Mishustin added that Russia is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders, deepen cooperation in areas such as trade, science and technology, energy, agriculture and the digital economy, strengthen people-to-people exchanges, and enhance multilateral coordination and cooperation.
