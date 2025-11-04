Can Pakistan become a Great Power?

“I want to ask a question from Mr. Victor Gao,” said a young NUSTIAN, his voice echoing across the packed auditorium during Islamabad Symposium at NUST last month.
“Sir, we see China making so much progress, and today it has become a great power. I just want to ask— can Pakistan also become a great power like China?” he spoke his heart out to Victor Zhikai Gao, the eminent Chinese scholar and IR expert.
Gao’s response was concise yet profound. By reaffirming that Pakistan already occupies a significant position in the international community, he enunciated that it possesses immense potential to rise as a great power by virtue of its geostrategic location, abundant natural resources and a young and dynamic population.
“But”, Gao added after a brief pause, “Pakistan needs to do three things, ensure internal peace and stability, focus on (economic) development, and make its defence strong.”
He summarized Pakistan’s performance and potential in one sentence!
Gao’s recipe of nation building is neither new nor unique. Many scholars, leaders and policymakers have long been emphasizing the role of state institutions– political, economic and military– in its rise and fall. Robinson and Acemoglu in their joint work– Why Nations Fail– state the following three succinct reasons for a state’s success and failure alike: “institutions; institutions; and institutions.”
On 11 August 1947, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah articulated his vision for Pakistan during his historic address to the First Constituent Assembly. His golden words continue to serve as doctrinal principles for building a great nation.
With regard to internal peace, the Quaid emphasized: “The first duty of a government is to maintain law and order, so that the life, property, and religious beliefs of its citizens are fully protected.” On economic development, he declared: “If we want to make this great State of Pakistan happy and prosperous, we should wholly and solely concentrate on the well-being of the people, and especially of the masses and the poor.” Whereas, he reflected his political wisdom and moral clarity in these guiding words: “I shall always be guided by the principles of justice and fair play.”
Are we truly following in the footsteps of the Father of the Nation? The answer lies in a comparative analysis of Pakistan relative global standing vis-à-vis its potentials– across the political, economic and security paradigm.
Then there is the military strength which is merely not related to defence budget, size of armed forces and lethality of arsenals, but to military achievements to uphold internal cohesion and external stability. Pakistan armed forces stand at much higher pedestal when compared with contemporary world armies. Pakistan Army, by all definitions, is the country’s centre of gravity where it has negotiated many internal and external challenges successfully. Statistics, though, show a diverging mismatch in Pakistan’s potentials and performance but cannot negate Pakistan’s prospects of becoming a great nation.
Let’s first examine Pakistan’s performance as a member of international community – beginning with its political ranking. Various political analysts and research organizations around the globe maintain a comparative democratic index based on scores of parameters and group them in four types of democratic categories: full, flawed, hybrid and authoritarian regimes. According to The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) annual democracy index published since 2007, Pakistan has never been placed in the first two categories. After remaining in the hybrid category till 2022, Pakistan relegated to the last group– the authoritarian regimes. Whereas it was ranked 107th among 167 states as a Hybrid Regime, Pakistan’s ranking was downgraded to 118th and 124th position in 2023 and 2024 respectively. The erosion of Islamabad’s democracy index reflects weaknesses in several components like: electoral process and pluralism; civil liberties; the functioning of government; political participation; and political culture.
Now, let’s discuss Pakistan’s economic health through the following indicators in 02024: GDP volume, GDP growth, GDP per capita, trade volume, infrastructure development, education system, revenue collection, inflation and control on corruption.
With a GDP volume of around $373 billion, and GDP growth rate of 2.6 percent, Pakistan is the 44th largest economy in the world. The other indicators reflect: GDP per capita– meagre $1,391 (60th position); trade volume – only $89 billion (with over 24 percent in trade deficit); and only 0.12 percent contribution to global export. Where states allocate huge budgets on infrastructure development, Pakistan is far below in the list with just 1.9 percent of GDP on Pub0lic Sector Development Programme (PSDP).
In education and technological development, Pakistan is listed at 139th position out of 153 countries (2014 data) with a literacy rate of slightly over 60 percent. Where others spend 4-6 percent, Pakistan spends less than one percent of GDP on education. As regards revenue collection, with its tax-to-GDP ratio at 11.6 percent, the country is at 180th /190 position. Furthermore, with alarming inflation at over 30 percent in 2023, Pakistan has shown improvement to near 13 percent in 2024.
Finally, as per Transparency International Corruption Perception Index 2024, Pakistan ranks 135th out of 180 in the list of cleanest nations.
Now, let’s have a look at Pakistan’s security mosaic– which remains complex and multidimensional shaped by both external and internal threat perceptions.
Externally, Pakistan’s foremost concern is India-centric where Kashmir and other strategic issues define Pakistan’s threat perception. Simultaneously, the ongoing conflict with Afghanistan has generated a two-front challenge to collectively test Pakistan’s conventional and strategic equilibrium, making external security a persistent concern.
On the internal front, Pakistan faces a series of interlinked terrorist and sub-state challenges. Periodic terrorist attacks continue to claim the lives of both security forces and civilians, making the internal security environment volatile and unpredictable. Three major characteristics define this internal security landscape: (1) Provincial Variation: the manifestation of threats differs from province to province and even region to region– necessitating specialized responses; (2) Multiplicity of Actors: with multiple fronts activated simultaneously, a blend of internal and external actors– state, non-state, and hybrid– shapes Pakistan’s complex security picture; and, (2) Convergence of Adversarial Interests: despite differing motives, foreign and local hostile entities share the single strategic goal of destabilization of Pakistan.
The country’s internal security presents the following picture. In KP, the security situation remains largely trans-national, with threats linked to cross-border terrorism from Indian-sponsored groups in Afghanistan. Baluchistan experiences a mix of sub-nationalist and trans-national threats, involving both foreign sponsors and local insurgent networks, aiming to exploit ethnic and economic grievances. Punjab and GB face sectarian challenges– though not grown in size and intensity. Though Sindh enjoys relative peace after years of unrest, criminal mafias and dacoit networks in interior Sindh undermine law and order. Finally, in AJK political rivalries and interests have occasionally triggered law and order disturbances, adding to the broader internal security pressures.
Pakistan’s security paradox lies in its simultaneous strength and fragility. While its armed forces and nuclear deterrence ensure strategic stability, internal fissures, external hostilities, and hybrid threats keep the nation in a perpetual state of vigilance. The convergence of internal insurgencies, cross-border terrorism, and foreign interference creates a multi-front challenge– demanding integrated civil-military coordination, regional diplomacy, and socio-economic resilience.
Let’s now discuss Pakistan’s potential to rise as a great power through various indicators related to the country’s political, economic and security dynamics.
First the political signs. Though Pakistan shades in the last category of democracy index, still it shows many positive signals which include: (1) despite political fragmentation all political parties share unanimity on strategic issues like the nuclear programme, Kashmir policy, India, Afghanistan and political culture– though there is some difference on modalities; (2) while the country has experienced many crises, the nation and its leadership has always exhibited a resilient character; and, (3) registration of 166 political parties in ECP shows the nation’s resolve to have democracy as form of government.
Now, the economic potentials which largely depend upon a state’s: natural resources; human resource; and, capital resources. It goes without saying that through CPEC and energy corridors like IP and TAPI, Pakistan enjoys significant geostrategic advantage.
As regards to energy and natural sector Pakistan ranks 30th, 50th and 28th in terms of possessing proven reserves of natural gas, crude oil and coal respectively. The country is also rich in gold and copper deposits. The porphyry deposits of Reko Diq are estimated at 15 million tons of copper and 26 million ounces of gold (43rd in the world) which are apart from other minerals like: Chromium Ore, Gypsum, Iron Ore, Lead, Salt and Zinc, with a considerable global share.
Furthermore, agriculture accounts for 24 percent of the GDP and employs 37 percent of the labour force. Out of 3,63,030 SQ KM of Pakistan’s total agriculture land, over 80 percent is arable. Besides, Pakistan is also the world’s largest producer and supplier of crops, being with 5th largest in cotton and sugarcane; 4th in mangoes; 7th in wheat; 9th in rice; 20th in maize; and, 18th in the world in potato production.
There are also several areas that remain relatively unexplored yet hold immense untapped potential. These include the blue economy, glaciated water resources, and the industrial sector.
Then there is the military strength which is merely not related to defence budget, size of armed forces and lethality of arsenals, but to military achievements to uphold internal cohesion and external stability. Pakistan armed forces stand at much higher pedestal when compared with contemporary world armies. Pakistan Army, by all definitions, is the country’s centre of gravity where it has negotiated many internal and external challenges successfully. The above statistics, though, show a diverging mismatch in Pakistan’s potentials and performance but cannot negate Pakistan’s prospects of becoming a great nation.
Nice post. It’s very well thought out and quite educating. Keep it up.
This is a perfect example of good content. You can tell that plenty of thought when into this post. Nice work.
I?ve been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this website. Studying this information So i am glad to convey that I have a very good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I so much for sure will make certain to don?t disregard this website and provides it a look regularly.
Thanks for your write-up on the travel industry. We would also like to include that if you are one senior thinking about traveling, it truly is absolutely vital that you buy travel insurance for older persons. When traveling, seniors are at high risk of getting a health-related emergency. Obtaining right insurance policy package for your age group can safeguard your health and provide peace of mind.
Someone essentially help to make seriously articles I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I amazed with the research you made to create this particular publish incredible. Excellent job!
Thanks for your post. One other thing is individual states have their particular laws that will affect people, which makes it quite difficult for the Congress to come up with a different set of recommendations concerning foreclosure on house owners. The problem is that every state possesses own guidelines which may have impact in an adverse manner when it comes to foreclosure procedures.
Interesting content. I’m glad I found this page. I’m going to save it so I can read any future posts.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
There are some attention-grabbing closing dates in this article but I don?t know if I see all of them center to heart. There’s some validity but I’ll take hold opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we wish extra! Added to FeedBurner as well
Thank you for any other informative blog. Where else may just I am getting that type of info written in such an ideal approach? I’ve a mission that I’m simply now running on, and I have been at the look out for such info.
Many thanks to you for sharing most of these wonderful posts. In addition, the optimal travel and also medical insurance approach can often eradicate those issues that come with vacationing abroad. A new medical emergency can quickly become costly and that’s certain to quickly place a financial burden on the family finances. Putting in place the excellent travel insurance bundle prior to setting off is worth the time and effort. Thank you
Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? With thanks
I was very happy to seek out this web-site.I needed to thanks to your time for this wonderful learn!! I definitely having fun with every little bit of it and I’ve you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you blog post.
I have noticed that in unwanted cameras, unique detectors help to {focus|concentrate|maintain focus|target|a**** automatically. Those sensors involving some video cameras change in in the area of contrast, while others employ a beam with infra-red (IR) light, particularly in low light. Higher standards cameras occasionally use a combination of both devices and will often have Face Priority AF where the photographic camera can ‘See’ your face as you concentrate only in that. Thank you for sharing your thinking on this blog site.
Hmm it looks like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any helpful hints for beginner blog writers? I’d certainly appreciate it.
This is a pretty cool page. One of the best posts I’ve come across in quite some time. I hope to see more content like this.
In accordance with my observation, after a property foreclosure home is bought at an auction, it is common for the borrower to still have the remaining balance on the financial loan. There are many loan merchants who try to have all charges and liens repaid by the subsequent buyer. Having said that, depending on certain programs, restrictions, and state legal guidelines there may be a few loans which are not easily handled through the exchange of personal loans. Therefore, the obligation still remains on the lender that has got his or her property in foreclosure. Many thanks sharing your notions on this website.
Hello there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
Many thanks to you for sharing these wonderful threads. In addition, the best travel and also medical insurance approach can often eliminate those problems that come with travelling abroad. A medical emergency can in the near future become too expensive and that’s likely to quickly impose a financial impediment on the family finances. Putting in place the perfect travel insurance offer prior to leaving is worth the time and effort. Cheers
Interesting blog post. The things i would like to add is that pc memory needs to be purchased in case your computer can no longer cope with that which you do by using it. One can mount two RAM memory boards of 1GB each, in particular, but not one of 1GB and one of 2GB. One should always check the company’s documentation for one’s PC to be sure what type of storage it can take.
Generally I do not learn post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice article.
Hello! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Fantastic blog and superb design.
Great write-up, I am normal visitor of one?s web site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
Superb post however I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Appreciate it!
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Thanks for the recommendations shared using your blog. One more thing I would like to say is that weight reduction is not about going on a dietary fads and trying to shed as much weight as possible in a few months. The most effective way in losing weight is by getting it slowly but surely and following some basic suggestions which can make it easier to make the most from the attempt to slim down. You may be aware and be following a few of these tips, however reinforcing know-how never damages.
It?s actually a nice and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you simply shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.