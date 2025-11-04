Amin Mukaty: Pakistan’s Marathon Prodigy on the Global Stage

LAHORE: At just 23 years old, Karachi-based runner Amin Mukaty is rapidly cementing his place as one of Pakistan’s most promising long-distance athletes. Having recently clocked an astonishing 2:48:47 at the 129th Boston Marathon to become Pakistan’s fastest male finisher, Mukaty is now setting his sights on completing the Six World Marathon Majors and elevating the nation’s presence on the global running map.
Having lived with stage 2 obesity from a young age, Mukaty reached a turning point in 2016. What began as an effort to regain control of his health soon evolved into a passion for running. By the time COVID-19 lockdowns arrived, he had doubled down on his training, a period that ultimately defined his transition from a casual runner to a professional athlete. His breakthrough came in 2021 at the Istanbul Marathon, where he became the youngest Pakistani to break three hours, finishing in 2:59:55.
Since then, he has completed three of the six majors, Berlin 2023 (2:46:30), Chicago 2024 (2:44:32), and Boston 2025 (2:48:47). He will next contest in London (April 2026), New York (November 2026), and Tokyo (March 2027), aiming to achieve the biggest goal of his life. If successful, Mukaty will become the youngest Pakistani ever to complete the “Six Star” majors.
The Pakistan’s one of the top marathon runners follows an exacting weekly schedule, covering 70–80 km on road, supplemented with targeted workouts and strict nutrition. Mukaty credits ACTIVIT and CEO Rd. Rizwan Aftab Ahmed for standing firmly behind him, from tailored nutrition and performance scans to injury recovery and complete race sponsorships. “Their great support helped me turn my dream into reality,” he said.
At Boston 2025, Pakistan saw 13 runners finish under four hours, with Mukaty leading the contingent. He described crossing the finish line in Boston as a moment of immense pride: “Heartbreak Hill couldn’t break my heart. The Boston Marathon tested my limits but I rose to the challenge.”
Mukaty’s message to young Pakistanis is simple: “Focus on your health. Running is the best. Join us and if you get addicted, you’ll love it.” He hopes his story will inspire a new generation to embrace fitness as a lifestyle.
