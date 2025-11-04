AI classrooms

Artificial Intelligence is quickly changing the way students around the world learn and teachers teach — and it’s time for Pakistan to keep pace with this change. AI tools can help students understand lessons in a more personalised way and reduce the burden on teachers by handling routine tasks.

Sadly, most of our schools and universities still don’t have the technology or training to take advantage of these tools. Bringing AI into classrooms can make learning more engaging, fair and accessible, especially for students in smaller cities and rural areas.

To make this possible, both the government and the private sector should focus on training teachers, updating curriculums and ensuring that digital learning tools are available to all. If we adopt AI wisely, it can help us move beyond rote learning and build a generation of creative, confident and innovative students ready for the modern world.

HUSSAIN HAIDER

MULTAN