Zahid Ahmed issues apology after backlash over ‘all influencers will go to hell’ remark

KARACHI: Actor Zahid Ahmed has apologized after facing significant backlash for his controversial comments about content creators. His remarks, in which he suggested that social media influencers “will go to hell,” sparked widespread criticism.
In a video shared on social media, the actor expressed regret for his statement, saying, “I feel guilty that I declared them wrongdoers.” Zahid, known for his role in “Zahe Naseeb,” clarified that his comments were not aimed at content creators as a whole but specifically at social media creators. He went on to add, “I have crossed my limits in sentiments,” acknowledging that no one, except for God, has the right to label anyone as sinful.
The controversy began after Zahid’s appearance on a podcast with Ahmed Ali Akbar, where he criticized social media, calling it “the work of the devil” and stating that those who create content on these platforms would face divine punishment. His comments led to criticism from several content creators, including Adnan Zafar, also known as Ken Doll, who accused the actor of double standards. Zafar questioned why one group was being judged so harshly while others were treated with privilege.
Zahid’s apology came swiftly, with the actor admitting that he should not have passed judgment on others in such a manner. He explained that his comments were intended to criticize the people who create social media platforms, not the content creators themselves. Recognizing the influence of his words, he expressed the importance of issuing this apology, especially since many young people listen to his views on religion. He admitted that his statement had conveyed a harmful message to his audience.
