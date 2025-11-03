World

Trump rules out sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

By News Desk

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said that he is not currently considering a deal to allow Ukraine access to long-range Tomahawk missiles, signaling continued reluctance to escalate the conflict with Russia.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said, “No, not really,” when asked if he would approve a deal allowing NATO allies to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.He added, however, that his stance could change, leaving the possibility open for future consideration.
Trump’s remarks come amid growing pressure from Kyiv and some NATO members to strengthen Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities against Russian positions.
The proposal to sell Tomahawk missiles to NATO countries for potential transfer to Ukraine was discussed between Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during their meeting at the White House on October 22.
Rutte said on Friday that the matter was “under review,” emphasizing that the final decision rested with Washington.

Tomahawk missiles, capable of striking targets up to 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles) away, would allow Ukraine to hit deep inside Russian territory, including Moscow — a move the Kremlin has warned would be seen as a major escalation.

Russian officials have repeatedly cautioned against the provision of long-range missiles to Ukraine, warning of “serious consequences” if Western nations proceed.

Despite President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s repeated appeals for advanced weapons, the Trump administration has maintained a cautious stance, focusing on defensive aid rather than offensive systems with the potential to strike Russian soil.

