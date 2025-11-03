Tim David’s 129-meter six enters top three longest hits in cricket history

Australian power hitter Tim David made waves with a stunning 129-meter six against India’s Axar Patel during a match in Hobart on November 2. This massive hit has firmly secured David a place in the top three longest sixes ever recorded in international cricket, and it marks a significant milestone in the world of big-hitting.
David’s incredible six now ranks as the third-longest six in international cricket history, following in the footsteps of some of the game’s most iconic power hitters. Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi continues to hold the top spot, with a colossal 153-meter six struck against South Africa in 2013. Afridi’s record has remained unbeaten for over a decade.
Meanwhile, the second-longest six was struck by Australian fast bowler Brett Lee during the 2005 Ashes series, when he sent the ball flying 130 meters, further solidifying Australia’s reputation for producing some of the game’s biggest hitters.
Here’s the updated list of the longest sixes in international cricket, with the newest addition making its mark:
1. Shahid Afridi – 153 meters (2013)
2. Brett Lee – 130 meters (2005)
3. Tim David – 129 meters (2025)
4. Martin Guptill – 127 meters (2012)
5. Corey Anderson – 122 meters (2014)
6. Liam Livingstone – 122 meters (2021)
7. Mark Waugh – 120 meters (1999)
8. Yuvraj Singh – 119 meters (2007)
9. MS Dhoni – 118 meters (2009)
10. Shahid Afridi – 118 meters (2005)
As the game evolves, players like Tim David continue to push the boundaries of big-hitting, ensuring that these records remain within reach for future generations of cricketers. Keep an eye on upcoming matches, as the quest to break these records continues.
I’m glad I found this page. I was searching for something else when I stumbled on it. Nice content.
This is one of the best postings I’ve read in quite some time. Good work.
Together with almost everything which seems to be building inside this specific area, your points of view tend to be somewhat refreshing. Having said that, I appologize, because I can not subscribe to your entire plan, all be it exhilarating none the less. It seems to everyone that your comments are actually not totally justified and in reality you are yourself not really entirely certain of the point. In any event I did take pleasure in examining it.
Wonderful blog you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same topics discussed here? I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get suggestions from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Cheers!
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your site. You have some really good posts and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if interested. Many thanks!
F*ckin? tremendous things here. I am very glad to see your post. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
I got to admit, this post is really good. In fact, it’s one of the best I’ve seen in quite some time.
Hello my friend! I wish to say that this article is amazing, nice written and include almost all vital infos. I would like to see more posts like this.
Many thanks for your post. I’d like to comment that the tariff of car insurance will vary from one scheme to another, given that there are so many different issues which give rise to the overall cost. As an example, the brand name of the auto will have a huge bearing on the purchase price. A reliable older family vehicle will have an inexpensive premium than a flashy sports car.
Thanks for your posting. I also think laptop computers have gotten more and more popular right now, and now are sometimes the only form of computer utilised in a household. This is due to the fact that at the same time that they’re becoming more and more inexpensive, their processing power keeps growing to the point where these are as effective as desktop from just a few in years past.
Thanks for your posting. What I want to point out is that while searching for a good on the internet electronics go shopping, look for a internet site with comprehensive information on critical factors such as the privacy statement, safety measures details, payment options, and also other terms as well as policies. Usually take time to look at help along with FAQ sections to get a much better idea of how a shop is effective, what they can do for you, and how you can make use of the features.
Hey there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Appreciate it
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..extra wait .. ?
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You’re incredible! Thanks!
This website online is mostly a stroll-through for all the info you needed about this and didn?t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and also you?ll undoubtedly discover it.
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it?s rare to see a great blog like this one these days..
Wow! I’m in awe of the author’s writing skills and talent to convey intricate concepts in a straightforward and clear manner. This article is a true gem that merits all the praise it can get. Thank you so much, author, for sharing your wisdom and providing us with such a priceless resource. I’m truly thankful!
I just left a post similar to this one, but the content wasn’t as interesting as what’s here.
Tim David’s incredible 129-meter six is a jaw-dropping moment in cricket history! It’s amazing to see such power and precision in action. This article perfectly highlights his remarkable achievement and the lasting impact of that epic hit.
Thanks for the ideas you are sharing on this site. Another thing I’d like to say is that getting hold of some copies of your credit history in order to examine accuracy of each detail is one first measures you have to undertake in repairing credit. You are looking to clean your credit profile from damaging details faults that spoil your credit score.
Greetings! I’ve been following your website for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Porter Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the excellent work!
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my web site so i came to ?return the favor?.I’m attempting to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on various websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
I?ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this website. Reading this information So i?m satisfied to show that I’ve a very just right uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I such a lot surely will make certain to do not put out of your mind this website and give it a look on a constant basis.
One other issue is when you are in a predicament where you do not have a co-signer then you may actually want to try to make use of all of your financing options. You can get many grants or loans and other scholarships that will supply you with money to assist with college expenses. Thx for the post.
I have come across that today, more and more people are now being attracted to cameras and the field of picture taking. However, really being a photographer, you will need to first invest so much of your time deciding the exact model of dslr camera to buy and also moving from store to store just so you could potentially buy the cheapest camera of the brand you have decided to pick. But it does not end at this time there. You also have to take into account whether you can purchase a digital dslr camera extended warranty. Many thanks for the good recommendations I received from your site.
I’m often to blogging and i actually appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your website and keep checking for brand spanking new information.
Heya i?m for the first time here. I came across this board and I in finding It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to provide something again and help others such as you aided me.
Good blog! I truly love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a great day!
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Thanks for the publish. I have always noticed that a lot of people are wanting to lose weight as they wish to look slim along with attractive. On the other hand, they do not always realize that there are other benefits just for losing weight as well. Doctors state that over weight people experience a variety of ailments that can be perfectely attributed to their particular excess weight. The good news is that people who’re overweight and also suffering from diverse diseases are able to reduce the severity of their own illnesses simply by losing weight. It’s possible to see a constant but noticeable improvement in health while even a minor amount of fat loss is achieved.
I really like what you guys are up too. This sort of clever work and exposure! Keep up the good works guys I’ve added you guys to blogroll.
I have seen many useful factors on your web site about pc’s. However, I’ve the viewpoint that netbooks are still not nearly powerful more than enough to be a good selection if you typically do projects that require a lot of power, such as video touch-ups. But for internet surfing, statement processing, and many other typical computer work they are all right, provided you cannot mind the small screen size. Thanks for sharing your notions.
Nicely written page. I really like the topic discussed here. I’ll check back from time to time for more postings like this one.
I just could not depart your web site prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard info a person provide for your visitors? Is gonna be back often to check up on new posts
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Terrific paintings! That is the kind of info that are meant to be shared around the internet. Disgrace on Google for now not positioning this submit upper! Come on over and seek advice from my web site . Thank you =)
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
I do agree with all the ideas you’ve presented in your post. They are really convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are too short for starters. Could you please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.
Interesting blog post. Some tips i would like to bring about is that pc memory should be purchased if your computer cannot cope with that which you do along with it. One can put in two RAM memory boards having 1GB each, for example, but not certainly one of 1GB and one having 2GB. One should check the company’s documentation for own PC to ensure what type of ram is essential.
Attractive component to content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to say that I get actually loved account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds or even I achievement you get admission to persistently quickly.
What?s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other users like its aided me. Great job.
Valuable info. Lucky me I found your site by accident, and I’m shocked why this accident did not happened earlier! I bookmarked it.