Tim David’s 129-meter six enters top three longest hits in cricket history

Australian power hitter Tim David made waves with a stunning 129-meter six against India’s Axar Patel during a match in Hobart on November 2. This massive hit has firmly secured David a place in the top three longest sixes ever recorded in international cricket, and it marks a significant milestone in the world of big-hitting.

David’s incredible six now ranks as the third-longest six in international cricket history, following in the footsteps of some of the game’s most iconic power hitters. Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi continues to hold the top spot, with a colossal 153-meter six struck against South Africa in 2013. Afridi’s record has remained unbeaten for over a decade.

Meanwhile, the second-longest six was struck by Australian fast bowler Brett Lee during the 2005 Ashes series, when he sent the ball flying 130 meters, further solidifying Australia’s reputation for producing some of the game’s biggest hitters.

Here’s the updated list of the longest sixes in international cricket, with the newest addition making its mark:

1. Shahid Afridi – 153 meters (2013)

2. Brett Lee – 130 meters (2005)

3. Tim David – 129 meters (2025)

4. Martin Guptill – 127 meters (2012)

5. Corey Anderson – 122 meters (2014)

6. Liam Livingstone – 122 meters (2021)

7. Mark Waugh – 120 meters (1999)

8. Yuvraj Singh – 119 meters (2007)

9. MS Dhoni – 118 meters (2009)

10. Shahid Afridi – 118 meters (2005)

As the game evolves, players like Tim David continue to push the boundaries of big-hitting, ensuring that these records remain within reach for future generations of cricketers. Keep an eye on upcoming matches, as the quest to break these records continues.