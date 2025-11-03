The best supermoon of 2025 is coming this week

As the clocks fall back and daylight saving time ends, many people may feel a bit down with the shorter days and longer nights. But there’s a bright and stunning reason to look up this week: the closest and brightest full moon of the year. This supermoon, known as the beaver moon, is set to be the largest we’ve seen since 2019, making it a must-see event for skywatchers and casual observers alike.

The beaver moon will appear especially vibrant and close, offering a spectacular view. Supermoons occur when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger and brighter than usual. This one promises to be even more breathtaking, given its size and proximity. If you’re hoping to catch a glimpse, it’s important to get outside when the skies are darkest, away from artificial lighting.

This event is particularly exciting because it’s the penultimate supermoon of 2025. That means it’s your second-to-last chance to see such an extraordinary lunar event this year. So, whether you’re an experienced skywatcher or just someone looking for a reason to step outside, this supermoon is a sight you won’t want to miss. Make sure to check the best times for viewing in your area and prepare for a celestial spectacle that promises to be the highlight of the month.