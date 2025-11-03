‘See you in court’, Saba Qamar files legal case against journalist

LAHORE: Saba Qamar has announced she will be taking legal action against journalist Naeem Hanif after he made allegations about her past. The controversy erupted following Qamar’s comments about Karachi during a recent podcast appearance.

When asked if she would ever consider moving to Karachi permanently, the actress responded firmly, “Astaghfirullah, never!” She went on to joke that she might only relocate there if someone bought her a house, adding that she already owns one in Lahore’s DHA area.

Her remarks sparked criticism from many social media users and online personalities, who took issue with her harsh words towards the city.

In response, Naeem Hanif posted a video on his YouTube channel, claiming that around 2003 or 2004, Qamar had lived in a house in Walton, Lahore, which was provided by a man she was allegedly involved with. Hanif further claimed that the man had later harassed her, and that Qamar had gone to a news office to report the incident.

Qamar quickly addressed the allegations on her Instagram Story, stating, “Spreading false allegations about someone is a serious offense. I’ve never lived in Walton, and none of what you’ve claimed is true.”

She added, “I’m taking legal action against you. See you in court.”