Punjab government extends Section 144 restrictions until November 8

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to extend the enforcement of Section 144 across the province for another week, until November 8, according to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department.
This extension follows a review of the latest threat assessments from law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Authorities have determined that maintaining these restrictions is necessary to prevent potential disturbances, sectarian tensions, and unlawful activities, ensuring public safety and protecting both public and private property.
As part of the extended order, the ban on public gatherings, processions, sit-ins, the carrying of weapons, the use of loudspeakers, and the distribution of provocative material remains in effect.
Section 144 was initially imposed on October 8 for ten days and has now been extended three times in light of ongoing security concerns.
In a related development, the federal cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has recently approved declaring Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) a proscribed organization under the Anti-Terrorism Act. This decision follows a detailed briefing by the Interior Ministry, which highlighted TLP’s involvement in violent protests, incitement, and acts of terrorism since its formation in 2016. The group’s activities have disrupted public order, resulted in fatalities, and continued to pose a threat to both security personnel and civilians.
The cabinet also noted that TLP had been banned in 2021, but the group violated the conditions of its reinstatement after the ban was lifted, leading to the latest decision.
