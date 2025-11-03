Pakistan winning battle of narrative with truth, facts: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that Pakistan was winning the battle of narratives by portraying accurate
and undeniable facts to the world, in the face of Indian propaganda and falsehood.
Speaking at a seminar titled Pakistan’s Diplomatic Achievements: Reinvigorating Foreign
Relations Through Renewed Global Engagement, organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), the minister described the launch of the Economic Strategic Framework during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia as a landmark step toward enhanced bilateral cooperation.
Tarar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to engaging the global community to attract foreign investment and boost regional trade, highlighting Pakistan’s strategic position as a gateway to Central Asian markets.
Tarar emphasized the government’s proactive diplomatic outreach. He credited Pakistan’s
extensive efforts for the international support received during the recent standoff with India, underscoring the nation’s growing global goodwill.
With renewed diplomatic vigor and strategic economic initiatives, Pakistan aims to solidify its role as a regional trade hub and a reliable partner in global investment, he added.
Tarar highlighted the strategic importance of Pakistan’s ports in facilitating trade with Central Asian nations and stressed the need to deepen economic ties with friendly countries.
“Pakistan is focused on unlocking new milestones in economic development,” he said, adding that fostering a more investor-friendly climate remained a top priority.
The minister also lauded the dedication of Pakistan’s diplomatic corps, both past and present, for their role in advancing the country’s foreign policy objectives despite limited resources.
“Diplomacy is an art, honed through experience and perseverance,” he noted, calling the
Foreign Service a source of national pride.
Addressing regional tensions, Tarar condemned the baseless allegations against Pakistan
following the Pahalgam incident in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He reiterated
Pakistan’s stance as a victim, not a perpetrator of terrorism and revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had offered India an independent investigation to ensure transparency.
Tarar further blamed India for ongoing conspiracies, citing the recent arrest of a fisherman
allegedly exploited by Indian intelligence. He lauded Pakistan’s Armed Forces for their resolute responses in times of conflict, particularly the Air Force’s role in the Battle of Haq, which he said would be remembered “in golden words.”
He concluded by emphasizing the importance of narrative diplomacy, stating, “On one side,
there is false propaganda; on the other, undeniable facts that have opened the world’s eyes.”
