Nigeria rejects Trump’s allegations of Christian genocide

ABUJA: Nigeria has strongly dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims of a “genocide” against Christians, calling the accusations unfounded and politically motivated, even as Trump suggested the possibility of U.S. military intervention in the West African country.
In a statement on Sunday, Trump indicated that he was considering “a range of military options,” including the deployment of troops or air strikes, to stop what he described as the “mass killings of Christians” in Nigeria. “They’re killing Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We’re not going to allow that to happen,” Trump said while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One. When asked about sending U.S. troops or launching strikes, he responded, “Could be, I mean, a lot of things — I envisage a lot of things.”
Nigeria’s government quickly rejected the accusations, asserting that the violence in the country is not based on religion but is part of broader challenges involving terrorism and banditry. Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, a spokesperson for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized in an interview with Al Jazeera, “We are not proud of the security situation that we are passing through, but to go with the narrative that only Christians are targeted — no, it is not true. There is no Christian genocide in Nigeria.”
Ebienfa explained that attacks from groups such as Boko Haram and al-Qaeda-linked militants affect people of all faiths, including Muslims and traditional worshippers. “The killings were not restricted to Christians alone. Muslims are being killed. Traditional worshippers are being killed… The majority is not the Christian population,” he said.
While Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to working with international partners, the government also warned that any U.S. intervention should respect the country’s sovereignty. “We are ready to work with partners to fight terrorism, but not any passive action that will undermine the sovereignty of our country,” Ebienfa added.
Daniel Bwala, an adviser to President Bola Tinubu, echoed these sentiments, telling Reuters that Nigeria would welcome U.S. assistance, as long as it recognizes the country’s territorial integrity. Despite Trump’s labeling of Nigeria as a “disgraced country,” Bwala downplayed the comments, noting, “We don’t take it literally, because we know Donald Trump thinks well of Nigeria. I am sure by the time these two leaders meet and sit, there would be better outcomes in our joint resolve to fight terrorism.”
Trump’s remarks came a day after the U.S. reinstated Nigeria on its list of “Countries of Particular Concern” for alleged violations of religious freedom, alongside countries like China, North Korea, Russia, Myanmar, and Pakistan.
Nigeria, with a population of over 200 million, is divided between a predominantly Muslim north and a largely Christian south. The country has faced insurgencies from Boko Haram and the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) for more than 15 years, leading to tens of thousands of deaths and widespread displacement.
President Tinubu, a Muslim married to a Christian pastor, has rejected claims of religious persecution. He emphasized that his administration supports inclusivity, pointing to the recent appointment of a Christian as Nigeria’s new defence chief as evidence of his commitment to equality and balance.
Generally I don’t read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice post.
I’d need to test with you here. Which isn’t one thing I often do! I enjoy studying a put up that can make individuals think. Also, thanks for allowing me to remark!
Enjoyed reading this, very good stuff, appreciate it. “Love begets love, love knows no rules, this is the same for all.” by Virgil.
Hey! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!
I love looking at and I think this website got some truly useful stuff on it! .
I do not even understand how I finished up right here, however I assumed this submit was great. I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger should you are not already 😉 Cheers!
good post.Ne’er knew this, thanks for letting me know.
Right now it looks like Movable Type is the top blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Whats up this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding expertise so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I was very pleased to search out this internet-site.I wanted to thanks to your time for this excellent learn!! I positively having fun with every little little bit of it and I’ve you bookmarked to check out new stuff you weblog post.
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks
Very interesting subject, thankyou for posting. “Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.” by George Ellis.
Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!
Very interesting subject , thankyou for putting up.
I’ve been browsing online greater than 3 hours as of late, yet I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is beautiful worth enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net can be much more helpful than ever before.
I just could not depart your web site before suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard information a person provide for your visitors? Is going to be back often to check up on new posts
Throughout the grand design of things you’ll receive an A+ for hard work. Where you confused us was on the specifics. You know, they say, details make or break the argument.. And it could not be more accurate right here. Having said that, allow me say to you exactly what did do the job. The authoring can be highly convincing which is most likely why I am taking an effort in order to opine. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. Second, while I can certainly see a jumps in reasoning you come up with, I am not really convinced of how you appear to unite the points that make the final result. For now I will, no doubt subscribe to your position but trust in the future you actually link your dots better.
magnificent issues altogether, you just gained a new reader. What might you recommend in regards to your put up that you simply made a few days ago? Any certain?
I love it when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
Great post, I believe people should learn a lot from this blog its very user pleasant.
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I have not checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Nearly all of what you mention is astonishingly appropriate and it makes me wonder the reason why I had not looked at this in this light before. Your piece truly did switch the light on for me personally as far as this subject matter goes. Nonetheless at this time there is 1 factor I am not too cozy with so whilst I attempt to reconcile that with the central theme of the point, let me observe just what all the rest of the subscribers have to point out.Well done.
I got what you intend, appreciate it for posting.Woh I am delighted to find this website through google. “I was walking down the street wearing glasses when the prescription ran out.” by Steven Wright.
Some genuinely marvellous work on behalf of the owner of this internet site, perfectly great content.
I love it when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.
I view something genuinely special in this internet site.
Great write-up, I’m regular visitor of one’s site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website so i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
I really appreciate this post. I’ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again
I truly appreciate this post. I?¦ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again
Hey, you used to write magnificent, but the last few posts have been kinda boring… I miss your super writings. Past several posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
I really prize your piece of work, Great post.
Fantastic site. Plenty of useful information here. I am sending it to several buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks to your sweat!
I like this post, enjoyed this one appreciate it for putting up. “The reward for conformity was that everyone liked you except yourself.” by Rita Mae Brown.
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and simply could not come across. What an ideal web site.
I am happy that I noticed this blog, just the right info that I was searching for! .
I believe you have noted some very interesting points, regards for the post.
Very clear internet site, thanks for this post.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the difficulty and found most individuals will go along with with your website.
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favourite reason appeared to be at the net the simplest thing to bear in mind of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while other people think about worries that they plainly do not recognize about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and outlined out the whole thing with no need side effect , folks can take a signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thank you
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Bless you!
I am glad to be one of many visitants on this great website (:, thanks for putting up.
Simply desire to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your submit is simply excellent and that i could suppose you’re a professional on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to snatch your feed to keep up to date with drawing close post. Thanks 1,000,000 and please continue the enjoyable work.
I am not very wonderful with English but I find this very easygoing to understand.
I really enjoy reading on this site, it holds wonderful blog posts. “Never fight an inanimate object.” by P. J. O’Rourke.
Thank you for another wonderful post. The place else may anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect approach of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m at the look for such information.
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and may come back very soon. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great writing, have a nice holiday weekend!
I am glad to be one of the visitants on this outstanding website (:, appreciate it for posting.
What i don’t realize is in fact how you are now not actually a lot more smartly-preferred than you might be now. You’re very intelligent. You recognize therefore considerably when it comes to this subject, produced me individually imagine it from numerous varied angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be interested except it is something to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your individual stuffs outstanding. All the time care for it up!
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The design and style look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Cheers
Great write-up, I¦m regular visitor of one¦s site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too excellent. I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it smart. I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is really a wonderful site.
hello there and thank you to your info – I have definitely picked up something new from proper here. I did however experience a few technical points using this site, since I skilled to reload the web site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been pondering if your web host is OK? No longer that I am complaining, however slow loading instances times will very frequently have an effect on your placement in google and could injury your high quality ranking if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Anyway I’m including this RSS to my email and can glance out for much extra of your respective intriguing content. Ensure that you update this once more very soon..
Terrific work! This is the kind of information that should be shared across the net. Shame on Google for no longer positioning this post higher! Come on over and talk over with my website . Thanks =)
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!
Amazing blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your theme. Bless you
You can definitely see your skills in the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart. “He never is alone that is accompanied with noble thoughts.” by Fletcher.
I am so happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
As I web-site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling great , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
Hi there, I discovered your site by way of Google at the same time as looking for a similar matter, your web site came up, it looks great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Great – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..
I am not rattling great with English but I come up this very leisurely to read .
Your place is valueble for me. Thanks!…
This web site is really a walk-through for all of the info you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you’ll definitely discover it.
Magnificent site. Lots of useful info here. I am sending it to a few pals ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thank you in your effort!
I like this site very much, Its a really nice position to read and receive information. “Famous remarks are very seldom quoted correctly.” by Simeon Strunsky.
Hi my family member! I want to say that this post is awesome, great written and include approximately all vital infos. I would like to peer extra posts like this .
I’ve read some good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you put to create such a magnificent informative web site.
Some genuinely prime blog posts on this web site, bookmarked.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I do not know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was seeking this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
Along with the whole thing that seems to be developing within this specific subject material, a significant percentage of points of view tend to be relatively refreshing. On the other hand, I beg your pardon, because I can not subscribe to your whole suggestion, all be it stimulating none the less. It seems to us that your remarks are generally not completely validated and in fact you are generally your self not completely convinced of the point. In any event I did appreciate reading it.
Greetings I am so glad I found your site, I really found you by mistake, while I was browsing on Askjeeve for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a incredible post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the superb work.
My brother recommended I may like this blog. He used to be entirely right. This put up truly made my day. You cann’t consider just how much time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
Hi! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
Its superb as your other posts : D, thanks for putting up.
I?¦ll immediately clutch your rss feed as I can’t in finding your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me understand so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
Thank you for another informative website. Where else could I get that kind of information written in such an ideal way? I have a project that I am just now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such information.
Hello. magnificent job. I did not imagine this. This is a splendid story. Thanks!
Some truly nice and useful info on this internet site, also I think the style holds fantastic features.
I’ve read some good stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you set to create this type of wonderful informative site.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
Would love to incessantly get updated great web blog! .
I conceive you have remarked some very interesting points, appreciate it for the post.
Hello there, just became aware of your weblog through Google, and located that it’s really informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future. A lot of people will likely be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
I am so happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
We are a gaggle of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with useful information to work on. You have performed an impressive process and our whole neighborhood will likely be grateful to you.
Howdy very nice web site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds also?KI’m glad to seek out numerous useful info right here in the post, we want work out more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Just wanna tell that this is very beneficial, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
You got a very good website, Sword lily I noticed it through yahoo.
This really answered my downside, thanks!
I keep listening to the news update lecture about getting free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the most excellent site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?
You need to take part in a contest for among the finest blogs on the web. I’ll recommend this site!
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains. If you know of any please share. Thank you!
Woh I enjoy your blog posts, bookmarked! .
I’d have to examine with you here. Which isn’t something I often do! I take pleasure in studying a submit that can make people think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to remark!
Glad to be one of the visitants on this awful internet site : D.
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on several websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
Thank you for some other wonderful post. Where else could anybody get that type of information in such a perfect manner of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m on the search for such information.
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
I do love the manner in which you have presented this challenge plus it does supply me personally some fodder for thought. Nevertheless, from everything that I have experienced, I basically wish as the opinions pack on that folks continue to be on point and not start upon a tirade involving some other news of the day. Anyway, thank you for this outstanding point and whilst I do not necessarily agree with it in totality, I regard the standpoint.
I simply desired to thank you so much again. I’m not certain the things I would have done without the type of hints revealed by you on such topic. It became a daunting problem in my position, however , taking note of this specialized fashion you processed the issue took me to jump for joy. I’m happy for your work and sincerely hope you find out what a powerful job that you’re accomplishing teaching men and women by way of your website. Probably you’ve never encountered any of us.
Good write-up, I¦m normal visitor of one¦s blog, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
It’s actually a cool and useful piece of info. I am happy that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
You completed certain good points there. I did a search on the matter and found mainly people will consent with your blog.
Well I truly enjoyed reading it. This information procured by you is very constructive for correct planning.
You completed certain good points there. I did a search on the topic and found the majority of folks will have the same opinion with your blog.
Good day very cool website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds also…I am glad to find so many helpful info right here in the put up, we’d like develop more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing.
Enjoyed looking at this, very good stuff, thankyou. “If it was an overnight success, it was one long, hard, sleepless night.” by Dicky Barrett.
Simply desire to say your article is as amazing. The clarity for your post is just excellent and i could assume you’re an expert in this subject. Fine together with your permission let me to take hold of your feed to stay up to date with approaching post. Thank you 1,000,000 and please keep up the enjoyable work.
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I am quite sure I will learn lots of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
I real pleased to find this site on bing, just what I was searching for : D likewise saved to my bookmarks.
You have remarked very interesting details ! ps nice site.
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
Only a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding design and style.
I’ve read a few good stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you place to make this type of wonderful informative site.