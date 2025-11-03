Muslim nations condemn Israeli ceasefire violations, urge immediate withdrawal from Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and several other Muslim countries on Monday strongly condemned Israel’s violations of the fragile Gaza ceasefire and called for the immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Palestinian territory, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

The ceasefire, signed on October 9 between Hamas and Israel, was part of a United States initiative led by President Donald Trump aimed at halting the Israeli onslaught in Gaza. The agreement included the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Pakistan was among eight Arab and Muslim countries that collaborated with Washington on the peace framework.

Although the truce has largely held despite occasional flare-ups, Israeli airstrikes have repeatedly tested its durability. Key issues, such as Hamas’s disarmament and a timeline for Israel’s full withdrawal, remain unresolved.

On Monday, the foreign ministers of Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan — who had earlier met with President Trump in New York on September 23 during the UN General Assembly — convened again in Istanbul for the Coordination Meeting of Arab-Islamic Foreign Ministers to review the situation.

In a statement, the FO said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar joined his counterparts in discussing steps toward a lasting ceasefire and sustainable peace in Gaza.

The participating countries agreed that Gaza’s future must be “Palestinian-led,” rejecting any form of foreign tutelage or control.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, whose country played a key role in brokering the now three-week-old ceasefire, said the Muslim world must help Palestinians rebuild and govern their own territory.

Fidan said all seven nations supported plans for Palestinians to take control of Gaza’s governance and security. He added that Hamas, during recent talks in Ankara led by its chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, had expressed readiness to transfer Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian committee.

He further voiced optimism that reconciliation between Hamas and the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority would “bear fruit soon,” strengthening Palestine’s representation internationally.

Discussing the emerging International Stabilisation Force (ISF) envisioned under Trump’s peace initiative, Fidan emphasised the need for its mandate to be defined by a UN Security Council resolution to ensure legitimacy. Washington is currently consulting Arab and international partners on the composition of this force, with Türkiye seeking a role — a prospect Israel opposes due to Ankara’s ties with Hamas.

Meanwhile, Türkiye has accused Israel of blocking its disaster relief team at the Gaza border. The team was dispatched to help recover bodies trapped under rubble, including Israeli hostages, but was reportedly denied entry.

Dar Meets Turkish Counterpart, Reaffirms Bilateral Cooperation

On the sidelines of the Istanbul meeting, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held bilateral talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to deepen cooperation across political, economic, and defence sectors and to continue working together for lasting peace in Gaza.

The two leaders also reaffirmed the strong bonds of brotherhood and mutual support that underpin Pakistan–Türkiye relations, agreeing to maintain close coordination on regional and international issues.

Earlier in the day, upon his arrival in Istanbul, Dar was received by Ambassador Ahmet Cemil Miroğlu, Director General of Protocol, along with officials from Pakistan’s Embassy.