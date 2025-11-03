NATIONAL

Mohsin Naqvi briefs Ch Shujaat on steps for internal security

By News Desk

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam group (PML-Q) President and former premier Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

During the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi expressed his condolences to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain over the passing of his brother-in-law, Javed Chattha, and offered heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family.
The interior minister also offered Fateha for the departed soul, praying for eternal peace for the late Javed Chattha.

In addition to offering condolences, Mohsin Naqvi briefed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on recent developments concerning internal security and the government’s ongoing measures to maintain law and order.

Ch Shujaat expressed satisfaction over the overall security situation and appreciated the Ministry of Interior’s initiatives.

Both leaders paid tribute to the martyrs of the nation, acknowledging their sacrifices with deep respect and gratitude. Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was also present on the occasion.

