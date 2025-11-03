Man charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after knife attack on UK train

A 32-year-old man has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder following a knife attack on a UK train, which injured 11 people, including a member of the train crew. The attack occurred on Saturday and is not being treated as terrorism-related, according to police.

The incident, which took place on a London-bound train that stopped at Huntingdon, around 80 miles north of London, left several people injured, with the train crew member remaining in critical but stable condition after attempting to stop the attacker. The attack has shocked the country, prompting expressions of sympathy from Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles.

British Transport Police confirmed that the suspect, Anthony Williams from Peterborough, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder related to the train attack, as well as one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of possession of a bladed article. The charges also include an 11th count of attempted murder related to a separate incident at a station in east London earlier on the same day.

The charges were filed after a review of CCTV footage from the train and other evidence. Williams is set to appear in court at Peterborough Magistrates Court later on Monday.

Transport Minister Heidi Alexander confirmed that Williams was not known to security services but did not comment on whether he had any history with mental health services. By late Sunday, five of the victims had been discharged from the hospital.