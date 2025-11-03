NATIONAL

KP announces commission to ‘expose vandals’ behind May 9 Peshawar attack

By Staff Report
  • Provincial minister vows to trace culprits, review missing CCTV footage and identify culprits
  • Inquiry commission to investigate May 9 attack on Radio Pakistan Peshawar, which PTI terms ‘political trap’
  • Slams ‘fake video’ claims against KP CM, saying Sohail Afridi was in Peshawar, not Lahore during riots

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will constitute an inquiry commission to investigate the vandalism of the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar during the May 9, 2023 riots, provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Meena Khan Afridi announced on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Adviser to the Chief Minister Shafiullah Jan, the minister said the commission would determine who was responsible for the attack, review CCTV footage, and examine why the video evidence had not yet surfaced.

“Since the incident occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and falls within our jurisdiction, our first cabinet meeting will approve the formation of an inquiry commission to probe what happened at the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar,” Meena Khan said.

He added that the panel would investigate who opened the gates of the building, analyse available surveillance footage, and identify those involved in the vandalism.

The May 9 riots erupted after the arrest of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court’s premises, resulting in widespread violence and damage to public and military properties, including the historic Radio Pakistan building in the provincial capital.

The provincial minister also addressed the controversy surrounding a video purportedly showing Chief Minister Sohail Afridi outside the Corps Commander House in Lahore during the riots, clarifying that the chief minister was in Peshawar at the time.

He said Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Information for KP Affairs, had raised the issue during a press conference on Saturday, but “they must understand that Sohail Afridi sahib was in Peshawar at the time. They have no evidence, so they are resorting to lies.”

Calling the May 9 episode a “trap” aimed at pressuring PTI and Imran Khan, Meena Khan said the allegations against the KP chief minister were politically motivated.

Adviser Shafiullah Jan also criticised Wali for presenting the “edited” video during a presser in Nowshera, saying the footage was recorded two months earlier during the Zaman Park standoff in March 2023, when police attempted to arrest Imran Khan from his Lahore residence.

“The video shown is not from May 9,” Meena Khan clarified. “It’s available on Sohail Afridi sahib’s own social media pages, clearly showing the use of water cannons against our workers during the Zaman Park episode.”

Jan said the PTI would issue a strong response to what he called “false propaganda”, adding that “anyone using fabricated videos to malign our leadership will get a befitting reply.”

Previous article
Journalist and policy expert Mosharraf Zaidi named spokesperson to PM for foreign media
Next article
After Istanbul talks, Kabul obliged to act against terror from its soil: Tarar
Staff Report
Staff Report

23 COMMENTS

  2. I have been surfing on-line more than three hours as of late, but I never discovered any interesting article like yours. It is lovely value enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the internet might be a lot more helpful than ever before.

  4. Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your weblog. You have some really great posts and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested. Many thanks!

  8. Hi there are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!

  9. I like the valuable information you supply for your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check once more here regularly. I am reasonably certain I will be informed a lot of new stuff proper here! Best of luck for the next!

  12. Excellent blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any suggestions? Bless you!

  22. Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wanted to mention that I have really loved surfing around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing for your rss feed and I am hoping you write again soon!

  23. This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns Indian NSA’s ‘avenge history’ remarks

FO spokesperson says such rhetoric reflects imagined vendettas, not responsible statecraft, warning against undermining regional peace Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi stresses constructive engagement, dialogue...

Pakistan inks deal with Trump-linked crypto firm to explore USD-backed stablecoin

US to suspend immigrant visa processing for Pakistan, 74 other countries from Jan 21: State Department

President in Bahrain: Trade, defence, and strategic ties take centre stage

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.