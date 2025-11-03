NATIONAL

Journalist and policy expert Mosharraf Zaidi named spokesperson to PM for foreign media

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Sunday notified Journalist and policy expert Mosharraf Zaidi as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s spokesperson for foreign media, according to a notification on Sunday.

Sharing the notification, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote on his X account, “The appointment was made in “supersession of his (PM’s) earlier orders of even number dated [June 4] and Cabinet Division’s Circular No. 3-2/2024-Min-I, dated [June 10].”

“The prime minister is pleased to appoint Mr Mosharraf Ali Zaidi as the prime minister’s spokesperson for foreign media, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification read. “The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Cabinet Division are requested to take further action accordingly.”

In his post, Tarar wrote, “Welcome on board, brother. A great addition to our team. It’s been great working with you these past few months; looking forward to continuing this teamwork.”

Zaidi, who has been serving as the PM’s coordinator on government performance and innovation, graduated from Lahore University of Management Sciences with a BSc (Honours) in Economics and earned a Master of Public Administration in Policy Analysis and Non-Profit Management from Baruch College in New York, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He has also worked as a policy adviser at the foreign ministry from 2011 to 2013 before serving as the campaign director and CEO at Alif Ailaan from 2013 to 2018.

Zaidi founded Islamabad-based policy think tank Tabadlab in 2018, where he served as the CEO until June this year, when he worked as a senior fellow until August.

