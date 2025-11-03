iOS 26.1 available tomorrow with these 8 new features

Apple is set to release iOS 26.1 on Monday, November 3, 2025, after over a month of beta testing. This update brings several new features and changes, including customizable options for Liquid Glass and more.
Here’s a look at the key new features coming with iOS 26.1:
1. Liquid Glass Toggle
iOS 26.1 introduces the ability to adjust the appearance of Liquid Glass in the Display and Brightness settings. Users can choose between a more transparent “Clear” option or a more opaque “Tinted” option.
2. Lock Screen Camera Toggle
A new “Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera” toggle is now available in the Settings app. This allows you to disable the ability to swipe left on the Lock Screen to quickly open the Camera app.
3. Slide to Stop Alarms
The Clock app now features a “slide to stop” control for alarms, replacing the large “stop” button from previous versions of iOS 26. This change reduces the risk of accidentally tapping the stop button, and it also applies to timers.
4. Song Swiping in Apple Music
iOS 26.1 enables users to swipe on the music player in Apple Music to quickly switch between songs, making it easier to navigate through tracks.
5. Apple TV+ Rebrand to Apple TV
As part of Apple’s rebranding of its Apple TV+ streaming service, iOS 26.1 introduces a more colorful Apple TV app icon, marking the start of the new identity.
6. More Apple Intelligence Languages
Apple Intelligence is now available in additional languages, including Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (Traditional), and Vietnamese.
7. More AirPods Live Translation Languages
AirPods Live Translation now supports more languages, such as Japanese, Korean, Italian, and both Traditional and Simplified Chinese. The feature is available on AirPods 4 with ANC, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3.
8. Background Security Improvements
A new option under Privacy & Security allows users to automatically download and install “Background Security Improvements,” which are quick security patches issued between full iOS updates. This feature revamps the prior Rapid Security Responses system.
These are the major changes to expect in iOS 26.1, set to roll out tomorrow.
I am a trader mt5 mt4 imo no money sand my deepest not going to my bank account I am alone no money center
8 mantha My account open no money sand please I am profit send my money
Well I truly liked studying it. This information offered by you is very constructive for accurate planning.
Thank you for another informative site. Where else could I get that type of information written in such an ideal approach? I’ve a undertaking that I am simply now running on, and I’ve been at the glance out for such info.
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success. If you know of any please share. Cheers!
Hi , I do believe this is an excellent blog. I stumbled upon it on Yahoo , i will come back once again. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and help other people.
Hello! I’ve been following your web site for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Lubbock Texas! Just wanted to mention keep up the fantastic job!
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or advice. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I want to read even more things about it!
Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Thanks
I loved up to you’ll receive carried out proper here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you want be handing over the following. ill definitely come further until now once more since precisely the same just about a lot regularly inside case you shield this hike.
I’ll immediately take hold of your rss feed as I can not find your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly allow me recognize in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Some really excellent content on this website , thanks for contribution.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
I have fun with, result in I found just what I was looking for. You’ve ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your site. You have some really good articles and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an email if interested. Thank you!
What i don’t understood is in fact how you’re not actually a lot more smartly-liked than you may be right now. You’re very intelligent. You already know thus significantly in terms of this matter, produced me for my part imagine it from so many varied angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be fascinated except it?¦s something to do with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. At all times handle it up!
Hi there! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading your blog posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics? Many thanks!
I believe other website owners should take this website as an model, very clean and superb user pleasant design and style.
Its excellent as your other content : D, thankyou for putting up.
Thanks for another excellent post. Where else could anyone get that kind of information in such a perfect way of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such information.
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this web site. Reading this info So i¦m satisfied to convey that I have an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I most definitely will make certain to don¦t omit this web site and provides it a look regularly.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to give something back and aid others such as you helped me.
You have brought up a very great points, appreciate it for the post.
You have observed very interesting details! ps decent internet site. “I hate music, especially when it’s played.” by Jimmy Durante.
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Have you ever thought about publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog centered on the same information you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my audience would enjoy your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an email.
My brother recommended I would possibly like this blog. He was totally right. This submit actually made my day. You cann’t imagine just how so much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all folks you actually realize what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Please also discuss with my website =). We may have a link exchange agreement among us!
Hello.This article was extremely remarkable, particularly because I was investigating for thoughts on this topic last Friday.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this superb blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this blog with my Facebook group. Chat soon!