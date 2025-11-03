iOS 26.1 available tomorrow with these 8 new features

Apple is set to release iOS 26.1 on Monday, November 3, 2025, after over a month of beta testing. This update brings several new features and changes, including customizable options for Liquid Glass and more.

Here’s a look at the key new features coming with iOS 26.1:

1. Liquid Glass Toggle

iOS 26.1 introduces the ability to adjust the appearance of Liquid Glass in the Display and Brightness settings. Users can choose between a more transparent “Clear” option or a more opaque “Tinted” option.

2. Lock Screen Camera Toggle

A new “Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera” toggle is now available in the Settings app. This allows you to disable the ability to swipe left on the Lock Screen to quickly open the Camera app.

3. Slide to Stop Alarms

The Clock app now features a “slide to stop” control for alarms, replacing the large “stop” button from previous versions of iOS 26. This change reduces the risk of accidentally tapping the stop button, and it also applies to timers.

4. Song Swiping in Apple Music

iOS 26.1 enables users to swipe on the music player in Apple Music to quickly switch between songs, making it easier to navigate through tracks.

5. Apple TV+ Rebrand to Apple TV

As part of Apple’s rebranding of its Apple TV+ streaming service, iOS 26.1 introduces a more colorful Apple TV app icon, marking the start of the new identity.

6. More Apple Intelligence Languages

Apple Intelligence is now available in additional languages, including Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (Traditional), and Vietnamese.

7. More AirPods Live Translation Languages

AirPods Live Translation now supports more languages, such as Japanese, Korean, Italian, and both Traditional and Simplified Chinese. The feature is available on AirPods 4 with ANC, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3.

8. Background Security Improvements

A new option under Privacy & Security allows users to automatically download and install “Background Security Improvements,” which are quick security patches issued between full iOS updates. This feature revamps the prior Rapid Security Responses system.

These are the major changes to expect in iOS 26.1, set to roll out tomorrow.