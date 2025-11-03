Govt warns of new passport application scam

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) has issued a warning about a new scam targeting citizens. The scam involves the misuse of the Google Maps listing for the Regional Passport Office in Islamabad’s G-10 sector. Scammers have falsely added personal contact information, including a phone number and email address, and have been demanding payments via JazzCash and bank transfers.

The DGIP has clarified that no one is authorized to collect payments on behalf of the passport office through personal channels. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and avoid sharing personal details or making payments to unauthorized individuals.

In its advisory, the DGIP stated, “Beware: Do not share your personal information or make any payments to such individuals.” For official inquiries or assistance, citizens are encouraged to contact the DGIP Helpline at 051-111-344-777.

The DGIP also thanked the public for their cooperation and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting citizens from fraud. For verified information, the department urged individuals to visit its official website at www.dgip.gov.pk or follow @dgipofficial on social media.