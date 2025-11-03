Feminist leadership rising

Feminist leadership is not about replacing one form of control with another; it’s about transforming power itself, turning it from domination into collaboration. In Pakistan, this change is long overdue.

Although the Constitution guarantees equality, women’s representation in leadership remains minimal. Yet, feminist leadership is emerging at the grassroots level. From Sindh’s community women’s groups demanding healthcare to the Aurat March’s decentralised activism, we see a growing culture of shared leadership grounded in empathy and justice.

True feminist leadership rejects tokenism. It insists that women not only participate but also shape decisions. It values listening to lived experiences as much as formal expertise, recognising that leadership built on trust is far more sustainable than authority imposed from above.

As Pakistan grapples with inequality, polarisation and climate challenges, feminist leadership offers a vision of inclusivity and dignity. When power is shared, it multiplies and with it grows the possibility of a just and humane society.

TALHA IKRAM

LAHORE