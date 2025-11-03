Fear of numbers

Learning mathematics is a unique challenge in schools. Basic math skills and data analysis are not just for finance or economics but are important for daily life, as they build reasoning, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving and communication skills.
In Pakistan, schools often fail to teach mathematics effectively because they still use outdated methods that only push students toward passing grades. Math anxiety also creates a major obstacle. For example, when asked to solve a problem, many students feel nervous and fear being disrespected by teachers.
According to a survey, 67 per cent of teachers reported that their students face problems with math anxiety. Educators must make the subject exciting and engaging. Math education should be practical, responsive and fun to inspire students both in school and at home.
To conclude, mathematical contests should be held at the district level, and students must be given platforms to show their mathematical skills.
NIDA AZEEM
PIDRAK, KECH
My brother suggested I may like this web site. He was totally right. This put up truly made my day. You can not consider just how a lot time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It actually used to be a enjoyment account it. Glance advanced to far delivered agreeable from you! However, how could we keep up a correspondence?
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Thanks for another informative site. Where else may just I get that type of information written in such an ideal approach? I have a venture that I’m simply now running on, and I have been at the look out for such information.
Hi there, You have performed a great job. I’ll certainly digg it and in my view recommend to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
Good website! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back later on. All the best
Hi! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading your posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same topics? Thanks for your time!
Some really interesting info , well written and broadly user genial.
It¦s truly a nice and useful piece of information. I am happy that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hi there, You’ve done a great job. I’ll certainly digg it and for my part suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this website.
I have read a few good stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much attempt you put to make this sort of fantastic informative site.
Hello.This article was extremely motivating, especially because I was looking for thoughts on this subject last Thursday.
very nice put up, i certainly love this web site, carry on it
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
I precisely desired to appreciate you all over again. I am not sure what I could possibly have implemented in the absence of the techniques shown by you over such subject. It was a real challenging condition for me, but witnessing the professional fashion you processed the issue took me to leap with joy. I’m just happier for the assistance and in addition hope that you realize what a great job you happen to be undertaking training the mediocre ones with the aid of a web site. I know that you haven’t encountered any of us.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, as well as the content!
I am extremely inspired together with your writing talents as neatly as with the layout for your blog. Is that this a paid theme or did you customize it your self? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to look a great weblog like this one today..
I discovered your weblog website on google and check a couple of of your early posts. Proceed to maintain up the superb operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking ahead to studying extra from you afterward!…
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.
This is the correct blog for anyone who needs to search out out about this topic. You realize a lot its almost onerous to argue with you (not that I truly would want…HaHa). You positively put a brand new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, simply great!
Howdy this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I have been checking out many of your articles and i can claim nice stuff. I will surely bookmark your site.
I have not checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I?¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂