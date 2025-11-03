Opinion

Fear of numbers

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
Learning mathematics is a unique challenge in schools. Basic math skills and data analysis are not just for finance or economics but are important for daily life, as they build reasoning, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving and communication skills.

In Pakistan, schools often fail to teach mathematics effectively because they still use outdated methods that only push students toward passing grades. Math anxiety also creates a major obstacle. For example, when asked to solve a problem, many students feel nervous and fear being disrespected by teachers.

According to a survey, 67 per cent of teachers reported that their students face problems with math anxiety. Educators must make the subject exciting and engaging. Math education should be practical, responsive and fun to inspire students both in school and at home.

To conclude, mathematical contests should be held at the district level, and students must be given platforms to show their mathematical skills.

NIDA AZEEM

PIDRAK, KECH

Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
