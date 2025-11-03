NATIONAL

DG ISPR dismisses Afghan allegations, warns of another Indian false flag operation

By Mian Abrar

— Brushes aside Afghan allegations about use of Pakistani soil for US attack on Afghanistan

— Exposes links between terrorism and drug money, warns of new regional fault lines

— Says 206 Afghan army soldiers were also reported killed during various engagements

ISLAMABAD: In a comprehensive security briefing to senior journalists on Monday, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry categorically denied allegations by the Afghan Taliban regime that Pakistan had permitted the United States to conduct drone strikes in Afghanistan from Pakistani territory.

“The allegation is entirely baseless,” the DG ISPR asserted during the closed-door session. “Pakistan has neither allowed nor facilitated any external power, including the United States, to launch attacks on Afghanistan from its soil,” he told journalists during an informal session.

Lt Gen Chaudhry stressed that there exists no operational or intelligence-sharing agreement between Islamabad and Washington that could enable such actions. His remarks came amid rising tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban-led Afghan government, which have exchanged accusations over cross-border terrorism and security breaches.

The military spokesperson also briefed journalists on Pakistan’s ongoing counterterrorism efforts, the dynamics of cross-border militancy, and the intricate financial and narcotic networks sustaining regional terrorist groups.

According to Lt Gen Chaudhry, Pakistan has conducted a series of robust military operations over the past several months aimed at neutralizing militants operating along the Pak-Afghan border.

“In the past three to four months, our forces have killed 112 foreign fighters, around 60 percent of whom were Afghan nationals,” he revealed.

The DG ISPR added that approximately 206 Afghan army soldiers were also reported killed during various engagements, indicating an alarming rise in cross-border involvement of Afghan combatants in militant activities against Pakistan.

He emphasized that many of these militants are being funded through the illicit narcotics trade, which continues to serve as a major source of revenue for extremist groups.

“Terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is deeply intertwined with a narco-economy,” he said, explaining that Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Frontier Corps, and other agencies have jointly intensified operations targeting drug cultivation and trafficking networks.

Lt Gen Chaudhry disclosed that around 12,000 acres of land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain under poppy cultivation, generating enormous profits — ranging from Rs1.8 million to Rs3.2 million per acre.

“These funds are channeled into sustaining militant networks,” he warned, adding that some local political figures are complicit in this illicit enterprise.

He pointed to recent operations in the Tirah Valley, where drones and ground units of the ANF and Frontier Corps destroyed large poppy fields and dismantled processing facilities linked to terror financing.

Addressing the political dimension of the Afghan conflict, Lt Gen Chaudhry criticized the Taliban regime for failing to adhere to its commitments under the 2020 Doha Agreement.

“The Taliban leadership promised a Loya Jirga and the formation of a representative government. Those promises remain unfulfilled,” he noted.

He underscored that Pakistan continues to advocate a peaceful, inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan as the only viable path to regional stability.

“We prefer dialogue and peaceful coexistence,” he said, “but if negotiations fail, we will consider other options to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty and national interests.”

The DG ISPR also accused elements within Afghanistan of providing sanctuary to militants involved in violent activities in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. He alleged that Afghan-based groups have relocated fighters into densely populated areas, effectively using civilians as human shields — a tactic that complicates counterterrorism operations.

Turning to the eastern front, Lt Gen Chaudhry warned that Pakistan’s intelligence agencies had detected potential signs of Indian intentions to stage a “false-flag” operation — particularly in the maritime domain — as part of a broader disinformation campaign against Pakistan.

“We suspect that India may attempt a false-flag maritime operation to fabricate a pretext for aggression and malign Pakistan internationally,” he cautioned. He stated that such tactics are consistent with India’s history of using disinformation to discredit Pakistan in the global arena.

The DG ISPR affirmed that Pakistan’s armed forces remain on high alert to respond to any provocation or fabricated incident.

“We are fully aware of India’s designs and will take every necessary measure to safeguard our territorial integrity,” he declared.

In concluding his remarks, Lt Gen Chaudhry reiterated that Pakistan’s recent security operations — whether against cross-border militants or domestic insurgents — were purely defensive and proportionate.

“Our actions are deliberate, targeted, and in accordance with international norms,” he said. “We seek peace, but peace cannot come at the expense of Pakistan’s sovereignty.”

The DG ISPR’s detailed briefing underscored Islamabad’s growing frustration with Kabul’s inaction against militant sanctuaries and the persistent cross-border threats that undermine regional stability.

It also reflected the military’s determination to address terrorism, narcotics financing, and external manipulation — all while keeping open the option of diplomatic engagement.

Previous article
Govt warns of new passport application scam
Next article
LHC expresses dissatisfaction over Punjab govt’s anti-smog efforts
Mian Abrar
Mian Abrar
The writer is Head of News at Pakistan Today. He has a special focus on current affairs, regional and global connectivity, and counterterrorism. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at hussainmian@gmail.com

37 COMMENTS

  6. I together with my pals have been looking at the nice procedures found on your web page and then all of a sudden developed a terrible feeling I had not expressed respect to the site owner for those techniques. My young boys had been so thrilled to learn them and have now in fact been taking advantage of these things. Thanks for being very kind and then for making a choice on this form of good ideas most people are really wanting to understand about. Our own sincere regret for not saying thanks to sooner.

  10. Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff prior to and you are simply extremely wonderful. I actually like what you’ve obtained here, really like what you’re stating and the way through which you assert it. You’re making it entertaining and you continue to care for to keep it wise. I cant wait to learn much more from you. That is actually a great website.

  13. Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Fantastic. I’m also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.

  27. Pretty part of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to claim that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing for your augment and even I success you get right of entry to consistently fast.

  29. Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.

  30. Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you?¦ve on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and simply couldn’t come across. What a great web site.

  34. Hello, Neat post. There is an issue together with your web site in internet explorer, could test this… IE still is the marketplace chief and a huge part of people will leave out your excellent writing due to this problem.

  35. I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site 🙂

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Letters

Ankara park neglected

Located on Park Road near Rawal Dam, the Ankara Park provides much relief to people amid the noise and rush of urban life. This...

Threat sparks action when banks scam

Grief games

Epaper_26-01-18 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.