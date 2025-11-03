DG ISPR dismisses Afghan allegations, warns of another Indian false flag operation

— Brushes aside Afghan allegations about use of Pakistani soil for US attack on Afghanistan
— Exposes links between terrorism and drug money, warns of new regional fault lines
— Says 206 Afghan army soldiers were also reported killed during various engagements
ISLAMABAD: In a comprehensive security briefing to senior journalists on Monday, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry categorically denied allegations by the Afghan Taliban regime that Pakistan had permitted the United States to conduct drone strikes in Afghanistan from Pakistani territory.
“The allegation is entirely baseless,” the DG ISPR asserted during the closed-door session. “Pakistan has neither allowed nor facilitated any external power, including the United States, to launch attacks on Afghanistan from its soil,” he told journalists during an informal session.
Lt Gen Chaudhry stressed that there exists no operational or intelligence-sharing agreement between Islamabad and Washington that could enable such actions. His remarks came amid rising tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban-led Afghan government, which have exchanged accusations over cross-border terrorism and security breaches.
The military spokesperson also briefed journalists on Pakistan’s ongoing counterterrorism efforts, the dynamics of cross-border militancy, and the intricate financial and narcotic networks sustaining regional terrorist groups.
According to Lt Gen Chaudhry, Pakistan has conducted a series of robust military operations over the past several months aimed at neutralizing militants operating along the Pak-Afghan border.
“In the past three to four months, our forces have killed 112 foreign fighters, around 60 percent of whom were Afghan nationals,” he revealed.
The DG ISPR added that approximately 206 Afghan army soldiers were also reported killed during various engagements, indicating an alarming rise in cross-border involvement of Afghan combatants in militant activities against Pakistan.
He emphasized that many of these militants are being funded through the illicit narcotics trade, which continues to serve as a major source of revenue for extremist groups.
“Terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is deeply intertwined with a narco-economy,” he said, explaining that Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Frontier Corps, and other agencies have jointly intensified operations targeting drug cultivation and trafficking networks.
Lt Gen Chaudhry disclosed that around 12,000 acres of land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain under poppy cultivation, generating enormous profits — ranging from Rs1.8 million to Rs3.2 million per acre.
“These funds are channeled into sustaining militant networks,” he warned, adding that some local political figures are complicit in this illicit enterprise.
He pointed to recent operations in the Tirah Valley, where drones and ground units of the ANF and Frontier Corps destroyed large poppy fields and dismantled processing facilities linked to terror financing.
Addressing the political dimension of the Afghan conflict, Lt Gen Chaudhry criticized the Taliban regime for failing to adhere to its commitments under the 2020 Doha Agreement.
“The Taliban leadership promised a Loya Jirga and the formation of a representative government. Those promises remain unfulfilled,” he noted.
He underscored that Pakistan continues to advocate a peaceful, inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan as the only viable path to regional stability.
“We prefer dialogue and peaceful coexistence,” he said, “but if negotiations fail, we will consider other options to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty and national interests.”
The DG ISPR also accused elements within Afghanistan of providing sanctuary to militants involved in violent activities in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. He alleged that Afghan-based groups have relocated fighters into densely populated areas, effectively using civilians as human shields — a tactic that complicates counterterrorism operations.
Turning to the eastern front, Lt Gen Chaudhry warned that Pakistan’s intelligence agencies had detected potential signs of Indian intentions to stage a “false-flag” operation — particularly in the maritime domain — as part of a broader disinformation campaign against Pakistan.
“We suspect that India may attempt a false-flag maritime operation to fabricate a pretext for aggression and malign Pakistan internationally,” he cautioned. He stated that such tactics are consistent with India’s history of using disinformation to discredit Pakistan in the global arena.
The DG ISPR affirmed that Pakistan’s armed forces remain on high alert to respond to any provocation or fabricated incident.
“We are fully aware of India’s designs and will take every necessary measure to safeguard our territorial integrity,” he declared.
In concluding his remarks, Lt Gen Chaudhry reiterated that Pakistan’s recent security operations — whether against cross-border militants or domestic insurgents — were purely defensive and proportionate.
“Our actions are deliberate, targeted, and in accordance with international norms,” he said. “We seek peace, but peace cannot come at the expense of Pakistan’s sovereignty.”
The DG ISPR’s detailed briefing underscored Islamabad’s growing frustration with Kabul’s inaction against militant sanctuaries and the persistent cross-border threats that undermine regional stability.
It also reflected the military’s determination to address terrorism, narcotics financing, and external manipulation — all while keeping open the option of diplomatic engagement.
DG ISPR rejects Afghan claims, warns of potential false flag.
