BEIJING: China on Monday dismissed a claim by U.S. President Donald Trump that Beijing is secretly testing nuclear weapons, saying it remains committed to a self-defensive nuclear strategy and its pledge to halt nuclear testing.

As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and a responsible nuclear-weapon state, China upholds its no-first-use nuclear weapons policy and firmly supports the authority of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told media at a regular press briefing.

Mao expressed hope that the U.S. will also strictly honor its obligations under the CTBT and maintain its own moratorium on nuclear testing, and will take concrete actions to uphold the international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime.

China, Germany need to develop stable, sustainable ties policy:Wang Yi

China and Germany need to develop a more stable and sustainable policy framework to ensure that bilateral relations will always stay on the right track, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a phone call with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, which was initiated at the latter’s request.

Wang said an important lesson from the growth of China-Germany relations is the need for mutual respect, with win-win cooperation as the relationship’s compass and partnership its correct definition.

Maintaining the sound and steady growth of relations between China and Germany, two major countries and important economies, serves the interests of both sides and meets the expectations of all parties, he said, adding that it also contributes to world peace and stability.

Given the two countries’ different histories, cultures and social systems, it is only natural that differences may arise, said Wang.

The two sides should maintain communication and dialogue, enhance understanding, remove misunderstandings and strengthen mutual trust, he said, adding that both sides should not engage in “megaphone diplomacy,” or make groundless accusations that go against the facts.

Wang said the Taiwan question is China’s internal affair and a matter of China’s core interests, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The one-China principle is the most important political foundation of China-Germany relations, he said.

Noting that China once unconditionally supported Germany’s reunification, Wang expressed hope that Germany, which had suffered from the pain of division, will fully understand and support China in upholding its sovereignty and territorial integrity and in opposing any form of “Taiwan independence” separatist acts.

Wadephul, for his part, said Germany attaches great importance to its relations with China.

He recalled the constructive and productive dialogue with the Chinese foreign minister at the eighth round of China-Germany Strategic Dialogue on Diplomacy and Security in Berlin in July.

“I look forward to visiting China at the earliest convenience of the Chinese side to have an in-depth exchange of views on important issues such as the bilateral relations,” he said.

Germany’s commitment to the one-China policy remains unchanged, said Wadephul.

Germany stands ready to maintain close exchanges and dialogue with China, and properly handle differences and disagreements to move forward the Germany-China all-round strategic partnership, he said.

Wang welcomed Wadephul to visit China at an appropriate time.