NATIONAL

By-elections for two NA and one PA seat scheduled for November 23

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for by-elections on two National Assembly (NA) and one Punjab Assembly (PA) seat.

The by-polls for NA-66 (Wazirabad), NA-129 (Lahore), and PA-87 will now be held on November 23, after being postponed previously due to severe flooding in the respective areas.

The ECP has assured that all preparations are in place to ensure a smooth election process on the newly set date. Voters and local officials are advised to adhere to the official guidelines and stay updated with any further notifications from the commission.

News Desk
