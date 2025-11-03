NATIONAL

After Istanbul talks, Kabul obliged to act against terror from its soil: Tarar

By Staff Report
  • Information Minister says talks in Istanbul yield ceasefire, joint verification framework
  • Says now Afghan Taliban will have to act, if they do not, they will face consequences
  • Joint monitoring and verification mechanism to review evidence, penalize ceasefire violators

 

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that with the establishment of a joint monitoring and verification mechanism, the onus now lies on Kabul to take decisive action against terrorists operating from Afghan soil.

“The onus is on the Afghan regime because their soil is being used for terrorism in Pakistan by Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan,” Tarar said. “For Pakistan, this will be an additional forum to provide evidence—and the Afghan Taliban regime will have to act. If they do not, they will face consequences.”

Speaking on a private TV channel, Tarar said the mechanism—discussed during the recent Istanbul talks—would allow both sides to review recent security developments and frame modalities for joint verification of terror incidents.

The second round of discussions between Pakistani and Afghan Taliban delegations began in Istanbul on October 25, following days of border hostilities. Islamabad’s longstanding concerns over cross-border terrorism remained the key sticking point, causing a temporary stalemate until Türkiye and Qatar intervened to revive the dialogue.

A breakthrough came after Pakistan’s announcement on October 29 that the talks had “failed” and that its team was preparing to return home. The discussions ultimately yielded a three-point understanding — continuation of the ceasefire, creation of a monitoring and verification mechanism, and penalties for violations. Operational details will be finalised when senior representatives, or “principals,” from both sides meet again in Istanbul on November 6.

Tarar reiterated that Fitna al-Khawarij refers to terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), while Fitna al-Hindustan denotes Balochistan-based groups allegedly supported by India.

When asked whether Pakistan would respond militarily to future attacks once the mechanism is in place, Tarar said:

“If the situation is serious and Pakistan’s right to respond is valid under international law and the UN Charter, then it depends on the circumstances. Once the mechanism is established and joint verification takes place, the violator will face punishment.”

He said the Afghan Taliban would no longer have “excuses” as the new mechanism involves third-party oversight, making them accountable for cross-border actions.

Responding to reports that Afghanistan had offered to hand over terror suspects, Tarar said Pakistan had rejected the proposal, clarifying that Islamabad had long demanded the arrest and control of militants threatening its security.

“The Afghan side’s recent claims distort facts,” he said. “We even proposed a handover through the border post, but they continue issuing statements that complicate matters unnecessarily.”

Calling the Afghan Taliban government a “fractured regime”, the minister said it lacked full control across Afghanistan.

“There are factions and not every group is under central command,” he remarked, adding that Pakistan’s civil and military leadership remains united in its approach to dealing with terrorism and propaganda.

Border tensions and renewed dialogue

Pakistan-Afghanistan ties have frayed in recent weeks amid border skirmishes, allegations, and counter-accusations. The hostilities began on the night of October 11, when an attack was launched on Pakistan from Afghan territory—shortly after Kabul accused Islamabad of carrying out airstrikes, a claim Pakistan neither confirmed nor denied.

Islamabad has consistently demanded that the Taliban deny safe havens to terrorists, while Kabul maintains that no group operates from its soil. Pakistan, meanwhile, continues counterterrorism operations nationwide, suffering multiple casualties in intelligence-based actions.

Following several cross-border clashes and Pakistani strikes on Gul Bahadur group camps inside Afghanistan, both sides reconvened for dialogue in Doha, which produced a temporary ceasefire and a commitment to meet again in Istanbul for durable peace mechanisms.

Türkiye and Qatar, both key partners of Pakistan, have played a central mediating role—with Qatar leveraging its past experience from the Taliban–NATO negotiations to keep the peace process on track.

Staff Report
