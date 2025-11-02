The buyback conundrum

The Power Division is pushing for a reduction of the buyback rate of Rs 23 per unit to Rs 11, so as to discourage the switchover to solar power by domestic consumers. The question of whether this will be a wise decision or not is likely to remain unanswered, as consumers are driven to opt for battery storage along with generation capability. The Power Division claims that, because it makes capacity payments to IPPs, it has to raise tariffs to prevent non-solar consumers from being burdened. The problem is that the solar power installed is the first generation capacity installed by consumers. Where power utilities previously installed huge generation plants and sold it on their grids, now consumers are shouldering the entirety of the cost of generation.
This means that the utilities have missed a golden opportunity to monopolize solar generation, and integrate it into its existing commercial model. The problem for utilities has been that while generation only made sense on a large scale with sales to consumers, solar generation capacity can be installed with an investment which is heavy for domestic consumers, but within reach. Utilities may miss the bus again, because consumers may go off-grid when they install storage capacity. At present, solar consumers also remain in the grid, not just because they can sell their excess production, but for grid coverage during nights or overcast days. Storage is technically feasible, but batteries are expensive and maintenance is not easy. Utilities should dread the time when these issues are sufficiently resolved to allow consumers to install them, and go entirely off the grid. More dangerous, if banks line up the financing, and a combined generation-storage solution is made available.
The utilities need to get away from the siren song of the oil generation lobby, and into the provision of storage as well as generation capacity. The utilities need to look at small hydel projects suited for run-of-canal use, for example. This addiction to huge projects (with the attendant opportunities for kick backs) must be overcome. The buyback tariff was set to encourage the adoption of solar power. It should be remembered that there is presently a lack of financing for an installation, but it is still cheaper than a new car. If buyback tariffs go beyond making the monthly bill more the possible instalment, consumers will vote with their pockets. And then where will the utilities be?
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say fantastic blog!
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!
A powerful share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing just a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! However yeah Thnkx for spending the time to debate this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If attainable, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with extra particulars? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!
I like this web blog so much, saved to fav. “American soldiers must be turned into lambs and eating them is tolerated.” by Muammar Qaddafi.
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!
What i do not understood is actually how you are now not actually a lot more smartly-appreciated than you might be now. You’re very intelligent. You already know therefore considerably in relation to this matter, made me in my view imagine it from numerous various angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be involved unless it’s one thing to do with Woman gaga! Your individual stuffs nice. At all times take care of it up!
I rattling pleased to find this internet site on bing, just what I was looking for : D too bookmarked.
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
As a Newbie, I am continuously browsing online for articles that can help me. Thank you
Great remarkable things here. I am very satisfied to peer your post. Thanks a lot and i am looking ahead to touch you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
I was suggested this website by way of my cousin. I’m not sure whether or not this submit is written through him as no one else recognise such unique about my trouble. You’re amazing! Thanks!
Hi , I do believe this is an excellent blog. I stumbled upon it on Yahoo , i will come back once again. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and help other people.
I reckon something truly interesting about your blog so I saved to bookmarks.
I love your writing style truly loving this site.
This really answered my problem, thank you!
Hi my friend! I wish to say that this article is awesome, nice written and include approximately all important infos. I’d like to see more posts like this.
I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.
Glad to be one of the visitants on this awful internet site : D.
I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my site :).
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself? Plz reply back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know wheere u got this from. thanks
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is wonderful, let alone the content!
I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your post’s to be exactly I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content available for you? I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write with regards to here. Again, awesome weblog!