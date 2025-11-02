NATIONAL

Pakistan’s metal tool exports to China post modest growth of 2pc in 9MCY25

By News Desk

BEIJING: Pakistan’s export of base metal tools, implements, and cutlery to China rose by two percent in the first nine months of 2025, reaching $5.67 million compared with $5.56 million in the same period last year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), as reported by China Economic Net.

The performance across categories showed mixed trends. Exports of pliers, including cutting pliers, pincers, and tweezers, led the sector with $2.66 million, a 23 percent increase from $2.15 million last year.

In contrast, exports of scissors and tailor’s shears fell to $1.31 million from $1.43 million, while safety razor blades slipped slightly to $0.98 million. Shipments of razors, both open-blade and safety types, dropped to $0.52 million from $0.63 million in 2024.

Despite the modest overall growth, the trend reflects Pakistan’s continued competitiveness in China’s mid-range hardware and grooming tool markets.

Analysts said that improved product design, innovation, and better use of zero-tariff opportunities under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement could help strengthen Pakistan’s export performance in the coming years.

Previous article
Kashmiri leaders’ prolonged detention violates global laws, APHC-AJK warns
Next article
Scholars highlight Pak-China growing collaboration in marine sciences
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan hails KSA defense pact as ‘historic, central’ to regional security...

UN envoy Asim Iftikhar Ahmad calls Saudi-Pakistan defense agreement a ‘historic milestone,’ saying it formalizes decades of military cooperation, enhances joint deterrence Ahmad...

FinMin, WB MD discuss $20 billion CPF, development priorities

Pakistan to attend inaugural US-led Board of Peace meeting on Gaza amid ‘cautious diplomacy’

KP to build 22-km transmission line in Swat to harness cheap hydropower

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.