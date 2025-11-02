News report reveals more victims of Andrew Mountbatten’s disgraceful scandals over the years

The royal family’s decision to strip Prince Andrew of his titles has not only brought humiliation to him but also deeply affected his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Following his eviction from Royal Lodge and removal of his princely title, the princesses, who retain their own titles, now face the burden of their father’s ongoing scandals.
According to Andrew biographer Andrew Lownie, Prince Andrew had long promised his brother, King Charles, that he would “fall on his sword” if it meant securing the future of his daughters. Lownie suggests that this public fallout might prompt Beatrice and Eugenie to consider renouncing their royal titles in order to live a quieter life.
The fallout from Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein continues to damage his reputation, and now, the family’s longstanding embarrassment is reverberating through the next generation. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, both 37 and 35, are reportedly heartbroken over the situation, with Beatrice said to be particularly affected by the public scandal.
Despite their personal connections to the monarchy, Beatrice and Eugenie are not full-time working royals and do not rely on taxpayer funding for their roles. Still, their association with Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, his ex-wife, has brought persistent shame to the family. Ferguson herself has been involved in multiple controversies over the years, including the 2010 scandal in which she offered access to Andrew for a large sum of money.
Though the princesses are not in danger of losing their titles, palace insiders say they are deeply affected by the latest developments and have been seen traveling abroad to avoid the public fallout.
While the royal family has expressed support for Beatrice and Eugenie, the latest decisions, including Andrew’s eviction and title removal, mark a sharp break from the past. These moves reflect a broader desire for accountability and a more streamlined monarchy under King Charles III and Prince William, who have distanced themselves from Andrew amid ongoing legal battles.
As the family moves forward, some speculate whether the princesses will eventually take steps to distance themselves from the royal titles, especially as the monarchy continues to evolve under the leadership of Charles and William.
