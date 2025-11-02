Hamza stars as FG/Din lift Jinnah Legacy Polo Cup title

LAHORE: FG/Din Polo Team claimed the Jinnah Legacy Polo Cup 2025 title with a thrilling 8–6 victory over SQ Seagold/Newage in the final held at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

A large crowd of spectators, including families and polo enthusiasts, gathered to witness the exciting finale that showcased top-notch horsemanship, precision, and fierce competition between two of Pakistan’s leading polo sides.

Star player Hamza Mawaz Khan once again proved his brilliance, scoring seven of FG/Din’s eight goals to guide his team to a memorable triumph. Abbas Mukhtar added the remaining goal to complete the tally. For SQ Seagold/Newage, seasoned campaigner Saqib Khan Khakwani led the fightback with five goals, while Shiraz Qureshi contributed one. Despite their spirited play, SQ Seagold/Newage could not match the consistency and attacking flair of FG/Din in the decisive chukkas.

The match remained tightly contested throughout, with both teams exchanging leads in the early stages. However, FG/Din’s combination of Hamza’s aggressive play and solid teamwork under pressure gave them the edge in the closing moments, sealing the championship in style.

Earlier, in the subsidiary final, Diamond Paints/Din overcame Indus Polo with a convincing 6–4 win to secure third place. For the winning side, Raja Jalal Arsalan was the standout performer with four goals, while Mir Hazaifa Ahmed added two. Ibrahim Khalil and Bilal Haye scored two goals each for Indus Polo in a well-fought contest.

The Jinnah Legacy Polo Cup 2025, organised by Jinnah Polo Club, concluded successfully with top players, competitive matches, and a festive atmosphere that reaffirmed Lahore’s reputation as the heart of Pakistan polo.

TCH SUMMARIES

Final

FG/Din beat SQ Seagold/Newage 8–6

FG/Din: Hamza Mawaz Khan 7, Abbas Mukhtar 1

SQ Seagold/Newage: Saqib Khan Khakwani 5, Shiraz Qureshi 1

Subsidiary Final

Diamond Paints/Din beat Indus Polo 6–4

Diamond Paints/Din: Raja Jalal Arsalan 4, Mir Hazeifa Ahmed 2

Indus Polo: Ibrahim Khalil 2, Bilal Haye 2.