Environmental concerns rise amid unchecked development and crop-burning practices in Punjab

The growing environmental concerns across Punjab have recently drawn significant attention due to a series of destructive practices and unsustainable development trends. From the burning of agricultural fields to the felling of century-old trees, citizens, environmentalists, and experts are raising alarms over the detrimental effects these actions are having on the region’s ecology.

In a recent incident, a 150-year-old tree was cut down near Rahat Bakery in Lahore, sparking outrage across social media platforms. The tree, which had been part of the urban landscape for generations, was removed to accommodate a commercial expansion. While the public reaction has largely focused on the bakery’s decision, many are questioning the role of local authorities and urban planning bodies who granted the permissions for such a controversial move.

“This is not just an issue of one tree,” said an environmental expert. “It’s a reflection of broader development policies that often prioritize short-term gains over long-term sustainability.” The removal of trees, especially mature ones, has wide-reaching consequences, including loss of biodiversity, increased air pollution, and the alteration of local ecosystems.

At the same time, in another part of Punjab, environmental hazards related to agriculture have intensified. The annual practice of crop residue burning, particularly in areas like Jalalpur Pirwala near Multan, has been identified as a major contributor to the severe smog that often blankets the region during the colder months. These fires, which clear fields for the next crop, release toxic smoke into the air, exacerbating the already high pollution levels and creating health risks for local communities.

Experts are urging both the provincial and federal governments to take urgent action in addressing these environmental issues. “The focus should not only be on reactive measures, like cleaning up pollution or improving air quality in the short term,” one environmental advocate explained. “We need a holistic approach that involves sustainable farming practices, stricter regulations for development projects, and a commitment to protecting our green spaces.”

As urbanization accelerates in Punjab, the question of balancing development with environmental responsibility remains at the forefront. While some cities have adopted green spaces and tree protection regulations, many areas still lack the necessary safeguards to prevent further ecological damage.

Local authorities are now facing mounting pressure from environmental groups, citizens, and policymakers to implement long-term solutions, including better management of agricultural practices, the protection of mature trees, and a stricter review process for development projects that could harm the environment.

For many, the loss of the 150-year-old tree and the ongoing pollution from crop burning are stark reminders of the urgent need to rethink how the region balances economic growth with environmental stewardship. Without significant policy changes, Punjab’s natural resources may continue to suffer irreversible harm, leaving future generations to deal with the consequences.