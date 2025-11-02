Babar Azam leads Pakistan to series-clinching win over South Africa

LAHORE: Babar Azam’s stylish half-century powered Pakistan to a confident four-wicket victory over South Africa in the final T20I at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, sealing the three-match series for the hosts.

Chasing a modest target of 140, Pakistan reached the mark with six balls to spare, despite early hiccups in their innings.

The chase began shakily as opener Saim Ayub departed for a six-ball duck in the second over with only eight runs on the board. Babar then joined Sahibzada Farhan to stabilize the innings with a 36-run stand before Farhan fell for 19 off 18 balls, hitting two fours and a six.

At 44/2 in seven overs, Babar found a solid ally in captain Salman Ali Agha. The duo added a brisk 76-run partnership for the third wicket, putting Pakistan firmly in control. However, South Africa struck back as Lizaad Williams removed Agha for 33 (26 balls, two fours) and Corbin Bosch dismissed Babar shortly after for a well-crafted 68 off 47 balls, featuring nine boundaries.

Pakistan briefly stumbled, losing Hasan Nawaz (5) and Mohammad Nawaz (0) in quick succession, but Faheem Ashraf (6*) and Usman Khan (4*) guided them home calmly.

For South Africa, Williams and Bosch claimed two wickets each, while Andile Simelane and Donovan Ferreira picked up one apiece.

Earlier, Agha’s decision to bowl first paid off handsomely as Pakistan’s attack restricted South Africa to 139/9. Shaheen Shah Afridi made an immediate impact on his return, removing Quinton de Kock and Lhuan-dre Pretorius for ducks to leave the visitors reeling early.

Dewald Brevis (21 off 22) and Reeza Hendricks (34 off 36) attempted to rebuild with a 38-run stand, but debutant Usman Tariq and Mohammad Nawaz kept the pressure on with timely breakthroughs.

Proteas skipper Donovan Ferreira provided late resistance with a fiery 29 off just 14 deliveries, smashing three sixes and a four, before Faheem Ashraf dismissed him and George Linde (0) off consecutive balls.

Corbin Bosch offered a fighting finish with an unbeaten 30 from 23 balls, supported by Simelane (13), but South Africa couldn’t push past 140.

Shaheen starred with figures of 3 for 26, while Faheem and Tariq took two wickets apiece. Nawaz and Salman Mirza added one each to cap off a disciplined bowling display.