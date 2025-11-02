Babar Azam leads Pakistan to series-clinching win over South Africa

LAHORE: Babar Azam’s stylish half-century powered Pakistan to a confident four-wicket victory over South Africa in the final T20I at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, sealing the three-match series for the hosts.
Chasing a modest target of 140, Pakistan reached the mark with six balls to spare, despite early hiccups in their innings.
The chase began shakily as opener Saim Ayub departed for a six-ball duck in the second over with only eight runs on the board. Babar then joined Sahibzada Farhan to stabilize the innings with a 36-run stand before Farhan fell for 19 off 18 balls, hitting two fours and a six.
At 44/2 in seven overs, Babar found a solid ally in captain Salman Ali Agha. The duo added a brisk 76-run partnership for the third wicket, putting Pakistan firmly in control. However, South Africa struck back as Lizaad Williams removed Agha for 33 (26 balls, two fours) and Corbin Bosch dismissed Babar shortly after for a well-crafted 68 off 47 balls, featuring nine boundaries.
Pakistan briefly stumbled, losing Hasan Nawaz (5) and Mohammad Nawaz (0) in quick succession, but Faheem Ashraf (6*) and Usman Khan (4*) guided them home calmly.
For South Africa, Williams and Bosch claimed two wickets each, while Andile Simelane and Donovan Ferreira picked up one apiece.
Earlier, Agha’s decision to bowl first paid off handsomely as Pakistan’s attack restricted South Africa to 139/9. Shaheen Shah Afridi made an immediate impact on his return, removing Quinton de Kock and Lhuan-dre Pretorius for ducks to leave the visitors reeling early.
Dewald Brevis (21 off 22) and Reeza Hendricks (34 off 36) attempted to rebuild with a 38-run stand, but debutant Usman Tariq and Mohammad Nawaz kept the pressure on with timely breakthroughs.
Proteas skipper Donovan Ferreira provided late resistance with a fiery 29 off just 14 deliveries, smashing three sixes and a four, before Faheem Ashraf dismissed him and George Linde (0) off consecutive balls.
Corbin Bosch offered a fighting finish with an unbeaten 30 from 23 balls, supported by Simelane (13), but South Africa couldn’t push past 140.
Shaheen starred with figures of 3 for 26, while Faheem and Tariq took two wickets apiece. Nawaz and Salman Mirza added one each to cap off a disciplined bowling display.
regl olma
regl olma
For men, a winter wool blend overcoat with tailored fit offers both warmth and sophistication. It’s a must-have for anyone wanting to stay warm in style.
It’s always nice to find great content such as this. Continue the good work.
Nicely written page. I honestly like the subject matter discussed here. I’ll come back every now and then for more postings like this one.
One other issue is that if you are in a scenario where you do not have a co-signer then you may actually want to try to exhaust all of your financing options. You will find many grants and other scholarship grants that will give you funding to support with classes expenses. Thanks for the post.
excellent points altogether, you simply gained a brand new reader. What would you recommend about your post that you made some days ago? Any positive?
Oh my goodness! a tremendous article dude. Thank you However I am experiencing difficulty with ur rss . Don?t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting an identical rss downside? Anybody who knows kindly respond. Thnkx
Hey there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!
It’s quite refreshing to find great content such as this. Keep up the good work.
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your website. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Outstanding work!
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and net and this is really annoying. A good site with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.
My brother suggested I may like this website. He was once entirely right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t consider simply how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
Thanks for your content. One other thing is that if you are disposing your property by yourself, one of the difficulties you need to be alert to upfront is how to deal with home inspection records. As a FSBO owner, the key about successfully shifting your property and saving money in real estate agent profits is information. The more you know, the simpler your home sales effort is going to be. One area exactly where this is particularly essential is information about home inspections.
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!
An attention-grabbing discussion is price comment. I think that you need to write more on this subject, it might not be a taboo subject however generally people are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
I do not even know the way I stopped up here, but I assumed this put up was once great. I don’t realize who you are however definitely you’re going to a well-known blogger for those who aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
I have acquired some new items from your web site about desktops. Another thing I’ve always believed is that computers have become an item that each house must have for a lot of reasons. They offer convenient ways in which to organize homes, pay bills, shop, study, hear music and in many cases watch tv series. An innovative technique to complete all of these tasks has been a mobile computer. These desktops are portable ones, small, powerful and mobile.
I’m glad I came across this webpage. I was searching for another website when I stumbled on it. Nice content.
Babar Azam’s leadership was outstanding in securing Pakistan’s series-clinching win over South Africa! His performance with the bat was exceptional, and it truly made the difference. This article captures the excitement of the match brilliantly, such a proud moment for Pakistan cricket!
I do enjoy the manner in which you have presented this matter and it really does present me some fodder for thought. On the other hand, from everything that I have observed, I simply hope as the commentary pack on that people continue to be on point and in no way embark on a tirade regarding some other news du jour. Still, thank you for this fantastic piece and even though I do not necessarily concur with this in totality, I value your viewpoint.
Great blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any recommendations? Cheers!
Thanks for this excellent article. One more thing to mention is that almost all digital cameras can come equipped with any zoom lens so that more or less of a scene to generally be included by way of ‘zooming’ in and out. These changes in {focus|focusing|concentration|target|the a**** length will be reflected in the viewfinder and on huge display screen on the back of your camera.
Great blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I discovered your blog website on google and check a few of your early posts. Proceed to maintain up the superb operate. I just extra up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. In search of ahead to reading extra from you later on!?
Interesting blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog stand out. Please let me know where you got your theme. Kudos
I appreciate, cause I found just what I was looking for. You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
you may have an awesome weblog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the page layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?
There are some attention-grabbing cut-off dates on this article however I don?t know if I see all of them middle to heart. There’s some validity but I’ll take hold opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we want more! Added to FeedBurner as nicely
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I?m gonna watch out for brussels. I?ll be grateful if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Thanks for your helpful post. Over time, I have been able to understand that the symptoms of mesothelioma are caused by the build up connected fluid between lining of the lung and the chest cavity. The sickness may start inside chest spot and get distributed to other body parts. Other symptoms of pleural mesothelioma cancer include fat loss, severe breathing trouble, vomiting, difficulty swallowing, and inflammation of the face and neck areas. It really should be noted that some people with the disease tend not to experience every serious signs or symptoms at all.