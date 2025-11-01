All set for 2nd edition of PIMEC 2025 from November 3

Vice Admiral Abbasi says four-day event (Nov 3-6) to host 178 exhibitors—28 Int’l and 150 local firms

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy on Saturday held the Curtain Raiser ceremony of the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference 2025 (PIMEC-25) at the Karachi Expo Centre, marking the countdown to one of the country’s largest maritime events aimed at advancing Pakistan’s Blue Economy roadmap and showcasing its growing role in the global maritime domain.

Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, briefed the media about the upcoming mega event, announcing that the second edition of PIMEC will take place from November 3 to 6, 2025, at the Karachi Expo Centre, with participation expected from nearly every region of the world.

Highlighting the event’s international scale, he said 178 exhibitors—including 28 international firms and 150 local organizations—will showcase their products and services. The event will also host 133 international delegations from 44 countries, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Iran, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Egypt, and China, representing regions across Europe, Asia, North and South America, and the Far East.

Vice Admiral Abbasi added that, alongside private and corporate exhibitors, the Governments of Sindh and Balochistan will also set up dedicated pavilions highlighting investment opportunities in Pakistan’s maritime and coastal sectors. He lauded the media’s continued support and expressed confidence that their role would remain pivotal in the success of PIMEC-25.

The event will feature a comprehensive maritime exhibition, business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings, the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), and extensive media interactions. These engagements aim to deepen cooperation among foreign delegates, senior government officials, and maritime stakeholders across key sectors such as ports, shipping, fisheries, and coastal development.

Running parallel to the exhibition, the International Maritime Conference (IMC)—a two-day academic and professional forum scheduled from November 4 to 5, 2025—will be organized by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) under the theme “Harnessing Blue Economy Potential for Sustainable Development.”

The conference will include four sessions featuring 14 research papers presented by renowned national and international scholars and professionals, addressing emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in the maritime sector.

The briefing was attended by Pakistan Navy officers and a large number of media representatives.